State finalizes farm overtime

A gradual reduction in the state’s farm labor overtime threshold is set to begin next January. Labor advocates are enthusiastic but farms have predicted the change will ultimately be harmful.

ALBANY — An eventuality feared by area farmers and welcomed by labor advocates has become official.

The state Department of Labor has announced the adoption of its final farm labor overtime regulations, meaning the threshold will decrease to 40 hours by 2032.

