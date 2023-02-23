ALBANY — An eventuality feared by area farmers and welcomed by labor advocates has become official.
The state Department of Labor has announced the adoption of its final farm labor overtime regulations, meaning the threshold will decrease to 40 hours by 2032.
“These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said Wednesday in a statement announcing the decision. “By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms.”
The state’s Farm Laborers Wage Board voted this past September to approve the recommendation that will see the threshold for farm labor overtime pay to decrease from 60 to 40 hours over a 10-year period.
The changes will phased in, with the threshold decreasing by four hours every two years. The first decrease will take place Jan. 1, 2024,
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda said in a statement that the decision was wrong and alleged the reduction had always been the intended outcome.
“The push to lower the threshold to 40 hours per week, despite concerns raised by farmers and farm workers, is exactly what this labor board was planning all along,” he said in his own statement. “Their pledges to work with all parties involved in this matter were disingenuous, and today, they displayed that they had zero interest in working together.
“Our family farmers are already struggling with skyrocketing inflation, high unemployment insurance taxes, and a severe worker shortage,” he continued. “This is one more burdensome mandate passed on by unelected bureaucrats that will cause more harm. Instead of working to make New York more affordable, one-party rule continues to impose anti-business policies that drive up costs for our small businesses and family farms.”
The measure was also criticized by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua.
“The Department of Labor has refused to listen to farmers at every step in this process,” she said in a separate statement. “Today’s disastrous decision to proceed with lowering the overtime pay threshold sadly comes as no surprise. Kathy Hochul, her Department of Labor, and Democrats in Albany have turned their backs on New York’s family farms.
“This gravely misguided decision deliberately ignored input from important stakeholders and will worsen the already difficult headwinds for New York’s agriculture sector,” she continued. “No farms, no food isn’t just a slogan; it will become the new reality if Albany Democrats continue to treat New York’s family farms with such disdain. I will continue my fight in Congress to assist our farm businesses and hold Albany Democrats accountable for this disastrous decision.”
Tenney, along with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, had lobbied against the measure by sending letters to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The farm overtime issue has been the subject of impassioned debate over the past few years.
Social justice and some farm labor advocates have said the reduction to 40 hours will help ensure fair compensation for hours worked. But farms and farming advocates — including some farm laborers — have said the changes would actually reduce their work opportunities while killing struggling farms.
The state has offered a series of tax credits and incentives to assist farms hit with added overtime costs, but farmers have argued they won’t have the cash flow to survive while awaiting the reimbursement.