Electronic recycling charges end

SUBMITTED PHOTOGLOW residents and residents statewide can drop off old electronics at sites for free now.

An update to the 2010 New York State Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act prohibits charging people to recycle their used electronics, the Sunnking recycling center in Brockport noted Monday.

The update went into effect statewide on Sunday, the start of the new year.

