An update to the 2010 New York State Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act prohibits charging people to recycle their used electronics, the Sunnking recycling center in Brockport noted Monday.
The update went into effect statewide on Sunday, the start of the new year.
“I have had people say that the cost factor — they can’t even donate them any more because the cost to charities and stuff like that. They don’t take them anymore because of the cost factor,” said Genesee County Legislator John Deleo, a county representative on the GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee. “Maybe that (the prohibition on charges) will help out a little bit more on donations. Also, you’ve got people that would do things illegally and hide them in their garbage or dismantle them.”
Hopefully the updated law will make it easier for people, Deleo said.
“You see people out for coffee and you talk with them and you hear it on the street. That’s where I’ve heard that. Then, you’ve got people who will just drop it anyplace ... if they can’t get rid of their TV,” he said.
Deleo said some people may store electronics in their homes until they can figure out what to do with them.
“The trouble is, as the computer gets older, the companies don’t support the security in those computers and they become more vulnerable to hackers and malicious activities,” he said.
Sunnking said according to a recent survey, more than one-third (36%) of consumers were expected to purchase a consumer technology product this holiday season.
“That, in turn, creates a lot of additional devices ready to recycle. Residential customers can now responsibly recycle those devices for free throughout New York state,’ the company said.
Beginning in 2023, recyclers have worked with manufacturers to provide free and convenient recycling on all covered electronics at drop-off sites throughout New York. These new regulations are an update to clarify the original Reuse Act. The update does not restrict big box retailers from charging consumers for electronics recycling — which could still cost upwards of $75 per device.
“This year, they have created new regulations where nobody can pay anything for electronics recycling, not consumers, not sites, the manufacturer has to take and pay the full boat of true electronics recycling,” said Adam Shine, president of Sunnking.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.