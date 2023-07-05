LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — As the area gears up for next year’s solar eclipse, state parks are stepping up to provide lodging.
The parks within the eclipse zone are now taking reservations for April 8, 2024, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. That’s when the eclipse will pass through the region.
“Next year, New Yorkers and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary, celestial show in our state as the solar eclipse passes over the heart of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks in 2024,” Hochul said in a news release. “Our State Parks will open campground accommodations early, prior to the traditional camping season, to ensure people can see this amazing display in one of New York’s beautiful natural settings.”
Reservations are available for April 4 to 8 at locations including:
n Letchworth State Park — A total of 19 cabins and cottages will be available.
n Golden Hill State Park — A total of 25 campsites will be available.
n Allegany State Park — A total of 165 sites will be available including campsites, cabins, cottages, and a group camp.
Reservations can be made nine months in advance for a minimum of two nights for all three parks through ReserveAmerica.com.
“Visitors not only will get a chance to see this inspiring cosmic display — which won’t happen again in the continental U.S. until 2044 — they will also be able to enjoy the beauty of early spring in some of our most beautiful State Parks and see how we are continuing to enhance our accommodations,” said New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
Area tourism agencies and chambers of commerce have been eagerly preparing for the eclipse. The event could potentially attract thousands of visitors for the rare solar event.
The eclipse will begin in western New York shortly after 2 p.m. Full totality will begin in Chautauqua County at 3:17 p.m., moving through the state to Plattsburgh at 3:25 p.m.
Locations in the path of totality could experience total darkness for up to 4 minutes.
The eclipse’s total path will proceed from Texas to Maine.