HUME — A Fillmore man has been jailed after forcing a person to watch as he burned a dog alive, state police said.
Troopers received an animal cruelty complaint June 28 in Hume. Investigation revealed Jeremy J. Vankuren, 33, had people at his residence on County Route 23 on June 19.
Vankuren tied a 28-year-old victim to a chair outside the residence, troopers said. He then forced the victim to watch as he took the person’s red nosed pit bull and put it inside a burning barrel.
The victim was held against their will for multiple hours, troopers said.
State police investigators executed a search warrant at the Vankuren’s residence. They allegedly found the burnt dog’s remains and other items related to the incident.
Vankuren was charged with second-degree kidnapping, felony aggravated animal cruelty, third-degree menacing, torturing or injuring an animal, and obstruction of governmental administration. He was committed to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bond.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegany County SPCA assisted in the investigation. Troopers said the investigation is continuing.