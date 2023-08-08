AVOCA — A Nunda man died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Steuben County, state police said.
Michael A. Hinrich, 51, was westbound about 2:30 p.m. on Michigan Hollow Road in Avoca, troopers said. He approached the Route 415 intersection and tried to turn southbound when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming Buick.
The Buick struck Hinrich’s Camaro on its driver’s side door, troopers said. Hinrich was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Buick’s driver was identified as Michael S. Eldridge, 26, of Hornell. He and a passenger were taken by ambulance to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.