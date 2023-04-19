CHILI — An Ohio truck driver was returning to his rig after a crash on the Thruway when he was struck in yet another collision, state police said.
Emon Siddiki, 22, of Buffalo was westbound about 7 p.m. Monday between the Henrietta and Le Roy exits when he struck a tractor-trailer’s rear bumper, troopers said.
Siddiki’s vehicle — a Toyota Rav 4 — became disabled and was in the right driving lane, troopers said. He left the vehicle and went into a field off the north shoulder.
The truck driver was identified as Robert J. Tincani, 75, of East Palestine, Ohio, troopers said. He pulled off the road and exchanged information with Siddiki.
A 911 call was also placed regarding the collision.
Tincani was returning to his tractor-trailer to await troopers when a second big rig driven by Ivan Solonyshyn, 40, of Brooklyn struck the disabled Rav 4.
The impact caused Solonyshyn’s tractor-trailer to overturn and strike Tincani as he was walking back.
Tincani suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No other injuries were reported.
The accident blocked both westbound lanes, which remained closed until about 1:15 a.m. troopers said. No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.
Agencies assisting at the scene included Thruway Traffic Safety and Maintenance, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, CHS Ambulance, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Henrietta Fire Department, Dadswell’s Towing, and Action Towing.
The fatality was the latest in a deadly week on the Thruway.
An Oswego woman was killed and two teenage passengers injured Saturday as they drove eastbound between Le Roy and Henrietta.
On Thursday, George B. Rooney IV, 64, of Colorado was killed when he slammed into a pickup truck at an excessive speed in Pembroke. The pickup was stopped while in a construction zone, troopers said.
On April 8, one person was killed in a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes in West Seneca. State police did not provide details of that crash.
