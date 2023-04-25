WARSAW — A Portageville man was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to state prison for dealing drugs in Genesee Falls.
Jamie Beals, 41, was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to two years in prison with two years of post-release supervision.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 12:31 am
Beals was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Also in County Court:
n A Pike man on parole for a drug-dealing conviction was arraigned on an indictment charging him with burglarizing a house in Castile.
Kevin C. Dauber, 40, entered a not guilty plea to second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal trespass.
Dauber was convicted in 2021 of dealing drugs and sentenced to four years in state prison. He was released after serving only four months and is on parole until 2026.
n Darnell Ney, 39, who is serving a state prison term for domestic violence, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and bail jumping. He is to be sentenced May 25.
Ney in December was sentenced to one to three years in state prison for first-degree criminal contempt of court. He is at Collins Correctional Facility.
n Kyle R. Knorr, 29, of Centerville pleaded guilty to violating probation and is to be sentenced June 15.
