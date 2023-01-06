Borrello sworn into office

State Sen. George Borrello, center, took the oath of office on Wednesday in Albany. Judge Kathie Davidson officiated and Senator Mario Mattera of Long Island held the Bible.

ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello was sworn in Wednesday as the representative of the 57th State Senate District.

The ceremony took place in the Senate Chamber just prior to the official start of the 2023 Legislative Session.

