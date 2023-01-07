Area senators urge blizzard hearings

A pickup sits abandoned Christmas morning on Route 98 in Elba. State senators Robert Ortt and Patrick Gallivan want to examine the region’s storm response.

NIAGARA FALLS — Two area lawmakers are urging hearings in the aftermath of the deadly blizzard that left 44 people dead over the Christmas holiday.

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Sen. Patrick Gallivan sent a letter Thursday to the chairs of two senate committees. They included the Transportation, Investigations and Government Operations committee, along with Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1