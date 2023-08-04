BATAVIA — Genesee and Wyoming counties continue to have among the state’s lowest unemployment rates, according to state data released last month.
Genesee County reported a 2.6 percent unemployment rate for June, which leaves it tied with Yates and Columbia counties for the second-lowest statewide.
It also marks a slight decrease compared to June 2022, when Genesee County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent.
About 800 people were unemployed, compared to about 900 people in June 2022.
Wyoming County’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent. That left it tied for fourth lowest with Chenango, Nassau, Ontario, Rockland, Seneca, Warren and Wayne counties.
About 500 people were unemployed, which shows little to no change compared to June 2022.
The county’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in June 2022.
Other statics included: n Orleans County reported a 3.3 percent unemployment rate for June. That marks a decrease from the 3.7 percent unemployment rate reported in June 2022.
About 600 people were unemployed, with the state indicating little to no change since June 2022.
n Livingston County reported a 3.0 percent unemployment rate for June. That marks a decrease from the 3.2 percent unemployment rate reported in June 2022.
About 900 people were unemployed. That marks a decrease from the 1,000 people unemployed in June 2022.
n Saratoga County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate for June at 2.5 percent. That marks a decrease from the 2.7 percent unemployment rate reported in June 2022.
About 3,100 people were unemployed, compared to about 3,300 people in June 2022.
n The Bronx continues to have the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent. That marks an increase compared to the 7.3 percent reported in June 2022.
About 46,900 people were unemployed, compared to about 44,000 unemployed in June 2022.
n New York state’s overall unemployment rate was 4.3 percent. That marks an increase compared to the 4.1 percent reported in June 2022.
About 4.19 million people were unemployed, compared to about 4 million unemployed in June 2022.