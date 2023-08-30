ALBANY — As fall approaches, health officials are keeping an eye on a growing risk of another wave of COVID-19 infections driven by a new variant of the virus.
On Tuesday, New York state officials said the new variant, officially named BA.2.86, has been leading to an increase of hospitalizations in other areas of the country, and the virus is likely to see some natural resurgence in New York as temperatures cool and people do more activities indoors where transmission is easier. They noted that the variant has not been yet identified in New York, but it has been detected in Michigan, as well as a handful of other countries in Europe and Asia.
COVID infections of other variants have spiked in recent weeks, and officials said they anticipate another rise through the cold weather months as has been seen since 2020.
Officials have called this new variant “the most genetically different strain” of COVID seen to date, with mutations making it much different than the strains many people have received vaccines for or developed immunity to after contracting the virus.
“These significant changes are important to note as mutations may allow the virus to evade prior immunity,” said Dr. James McDonald, NYS Health Commissioner.
Especially as schools return to session, state officials urged caution for New Yorkers, and said that early warning surveillance for the virus has picked up. The state contracts with the Wadsworth Center for clinical testing of variants identified in healthcare settings, and Syracuse University with Quadrant Biosciences to test wastewater in major metro areas for signs of infection in local communities.
Officials said nursing homes have been warned of the spike in cases, and reminded facilities of the measures they should be taking to cut down on the risk of transmission among their residents.
State officials reiterated, as they have for years, that anyone who starts to feel symptoms of COVID-19 like shortness of breath, cough, loss of taste sensation, fatigue or new trouble waking from sleep should immediately get a COVID-19 test, and consult a healthcare provider if it is positive.
Treatments for COVID are available, like Paxlovid, a course of pills that can significantly reduce the length and severity of illness if taken early enough. Health officials said anyone testing positive for COVID-19 should follow all CDC guidance to avoid transmitting the virus, and isolate for five days following the onset of symptoms.
At-home tests are readily available and the state is offering free N-95 masks and COVID test kits to county officials upon request.
“New Yorkers might want to be done with COVID-19, COVID-19 isn’t done with us,” Gov. Hochul said. “With the increase in hospitalizations and reported cases this summer, I strongly urge everyone to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities.”