BATAVIA — Rough lyrics. Rebel attitude. Feared by the grown ups.
There was a time in Trinidad and Tobago, as Alfred St. John and Paul Ferrette recounted Saturday, when having a pair of drumsticks in your pocket and wearing your cap backward carried an edge of danger.
Impromptu concerts drew unwanted police attention. Society’s upper echelons cast their frowns upon the young troublemakers.
Was Elvis Presley behind the commotion? Punk rock? Gangsta rap? The moral panic was actually over steel drum music, as the two musicians described to audience members during the Western New York Steel Band Festival.
“They did not appreciate the people who played this music,” St. John said.
The gathering brought five steel bands from as far away as Ithaca for an afternoon of performances. Each reflected a variety of styles and genres, played on steel drums and demonstrating the instrument’s versatility.
The event was organized by Ted Canning, himself a steel drum musician and enthusiast. He’s been trying to do a festival for years and Batavia provided a spacious and centralized location.
“There’s something about the sound that appeals,” he said. “And then you put them all together. Add that to the versatility and of what they can play and the calypso/Caribbean styles of music, and those rhythms and everything, and I can’t help but like it.” Steed drum music — also known as steel pan music — began with Trinidad and Tobago’s poorer residents, said St. John, 84, who grew up in the island nation and moved to Rochester in the 1960s.
“It came from nothing,” he said. “It came from people playing on an old trash can and old percussive instruments from discarded motor car brake drums — anything they could get to make music. It was all a percussive nature.” Those playing the music were considered — and often truly were — young toughs and hoodlums. Proper society didn’t approve of the songs or performers but the music became increasingly popular.
Eventually the British colonial authorities showed an interest in the music and higher society took it more seriously. They helped refine and organize the music and it’s since spread globally.
The instruments have likewise become more polished and refined, producing an increasing clarity and acoustic precision.
St. John has been playing steel drum music for more than 70 years after being attracted to the instrument as a child. He said the various drums and resulting notes they produce correspond to a piano keyboard. “The metal itself has so much harmonics and distortion — a bell-like effect — that you can’t get it out of your head,” he said. “As a kid growing up in Trinidad you would hear a steel band ... Weeks after you will still be hearing a song. You will be imagining that heard that song, it has such an effect on you.”
He said the best analogy is American jazz, noting Benny Goodman learned to play in clubs, since no traditional instruction was available.
“He had to sneak away to play with the people who played it,” St. John said. “That’s with a lot of art forms. They come from the bottom up and fortunately people could appreciate it.”
Saturday’s festival included the Ithaca College IC Steel band; the Lancaster High School Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra; the RIT Tiger Steel band; and the Steel Alchemy Community Steel Band. They offered performances ranging from the precise and professional to rollicking.
Max and Lorelai Smith, ages 14 and 12, along with Natasha Baginski, 14, were part of Lancaster’s group, which features rock songs and student-developed choreography. They said its members are recruited by teachers and then need to pass an audition.
“It’s the highest-level band in our school district, so out of six grades there’s no more than 30 of us,” Baginski said. “You can either be recruited into it or you can audition.” “It’s rare to be recruited,” Lorelai added.
A band shell is located behind Max and Lorelai’s house and they’d hear different performances — steel bands were among their favorites.
Baginski said her aunt was also part of the band in earlier years.
“We’re dancing, jumping,” Lorelai said. “You have more freedom, the things that we do,” Baginski said. “They’re not a ‘professional-professional’ environment where you sit down and play an arranged piece wearing black. We’re jumping and spinning.”
“You have a lot more space to move around in and get into it,” Lorelai said. Some of Saturday’s performances received standing ovations from audience members and fellow performers.
Canning thanked GLOW Creatives, GO Art! and the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, whose role he said was crucial in helping make the festival a reality.