Rep. Tenney votes to end COVID-19 emergency

Rep. Claudia Tenney

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has voted in support of legislation that would end the COVID-19 health emergency and end the requirement that federally employed health care workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Two bills passed in the Republican-controlled House largely along party lines, although seven Democrats supported the bill to end the vaccine requirements. Tenney and Congresswoman lise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, voted in support of both bills for largely similar reasons.

