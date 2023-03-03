BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley is once again calling for New York to bring an end to its bail reform policy, after two thieves stole a car within 30 minutes of being released from jail earlier this week.
Hawley said that like many New Yorkers concerned for public safety, he’s tired of what he said was a failed bail system.
“The revolving door of crime that has been established by bail reform continues to hinder and harm law-abiding citizens while giving career criminals a free pass,” said Hawley, R-Batavia, in a statement. “It’s high time for the majority in the Assembly to help bring an end to this era of crime New York is continually besieged by. To continue to ignore it makes them part of the problem.”
Evan J. Vanskiver, 31, of Brockport and Adam J. Montes, 38, of Hamlin are facing numerous charges after they allegedly led police Monday on a car chase from Batavia to Attica. They allegedly stole the vehicle about a half hour after being released from Genesee County Jail on other charges due to the state bail reform law.
