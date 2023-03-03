Hawley

BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley is once again calling for New York to bring an end to its bail reform policy, after two thieves stole a car within 30 minutes of being released from jail earlier this week.

Hawley said that like many New Yorkers concerned for public safety, he’s tired of what he said was a failed bail system.

