PAVILION — A powerful thunderstorm that passed through the area in the early morning hours of Saturday may have gone unnoticed by many but not Roger Beil of Hawks Road.
Lightning struck a large poplar tree roadside, splintering pieces of bark and shards of white wood along a 75-foot stretch of road.
“All the house shook. I set right up in bed,” Beil said Saturday morning.
At first, he thought lightning may struck the high-voltage lines that run through fields nearby, or perhaps his barn behind his home. He said the home lost power but “otherwise all seemed OK.”
The strike occurred about 2:45 a.m.
Later that morning, Beil left home and as he got to the end of the driveway could see the debris littering the roadway. As he turned out of his driveway and down Hawks Road toward Roanoke Road he could see the tree that had been stripped of its bark.
The lightning strike, Beil said, “blew it apart, like splinters.”
The tree was estimated at 60 to 70 feet high and the lightning strike had stripped the trunk of 25 to 30 feet of bark.
The tree remained standing, but Beil alerted Pavilion Highway Superintendent Jaime Cleveland.
Cleveland visited the scene Saturday morning. He said the highway department would work with the landowner to get the tree on the ground due to the unsafe condition it presents.
Cleveland also reminded motorists to be alert when traveling on any roads to dead or damaged trees within and outside of right of ways that could fall into the roadway. He said ash trees were a particular concern as they have suffered from the invasive emerald ash borer.
The storm came through a couple of hours before a wind advisory was to go into effect for the GLOW region.
Gusty winds and heavy rain would pass through the GLOW region later Saturday afternoon, causing thousands of people to lose power.
National Grid reported late Saturday afternoon that more than 1,800 customers were without power in the GLOW region. Many of the outages were in Livingston County, with most in York, and also in the towns of Caledonia, Conesus, and Groveland. Outages were also reported in the Genesee County towns of Pavilion, Byron, and Le Roy. By Sunday morning there were only a handful of customers without power in the town of Darien.
A small number of NYSEG and RG&E customers in Bennington, Java, Pike, Sheldon, Sparta and Wayland also lost power.
