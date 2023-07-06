BATAVIA — A series of street closings will take place Monday in the city.
The closures will take place about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to perform cold milling on the roadway surfaces, city officials said. A milled surface will remain for a two week period while sewer structures are repaired.
Street repaving will then follow at a later date.
The closures will include Fairmont Avenue, Hart Street and Norris Avenue between State and Bank streets. The work is weather dependent and subject to rescheduling if it rains.
All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternative routes while the closures are in place. Businesses and residents within the area of the closure should anticipate delays, but city workers said they will do their best to accommodate people.
Call the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the streets supervisor or superintendent at (585) 345-6400 opt. 1 for more information.