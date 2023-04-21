2 departments detail RecruitNY plans
STRYKERSVILLE — As preparations continue for RecruitNY, some Wyoming County fire departments continue to pull out the stops.
To fill a significant void in volunteerism among volunteer fire departments statewide, RecruitNY is set for this weekend. Numerous area fire departments will open their doors and welcome the public to gain an inside perspective on what it takes to become a volunteer firefighter, a department social member or a member of emergency medical services, while learning about the crucial need for more firefighters to join their local departments, especially in rural areas.
This is the 14th annual RecruitNY weekend.
According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, The past several years have been challenging for volunteer fire departments statewide, and many are faced with decreased membership and increased call volume.
It’s estimated there are 20,000 fewer volunteer firefighters than there were 20 years ago, and it has become increasingly challenging to recruit new firefighters and retain existing ones due to the turbulent economy, busy lives and schedules, and other factors.
In Wyoming County, Strykersville Volunteer Fire Company will host a Fire Prevention & Recruitment Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Strykersville Fire Hall, 594 Minkel Road, Strykersville.
The open house will feature something for everyone, organizers said, including a Junior Firefighter Obstacle Course, Oishei Children’s Hospital Trauma Injury Prevention Team and a Child Passenger Safety Fitting Station.
The Safety Fitting Station will educate parents and/or caregivers how to properly install a child safety seat in their personal vehicle.
The Wyoming County Child Safety Seat Program is sponsored by the Wyoming County Health Department in collaboration with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Attendees can enter to win a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. While there, learn homeowner fire prevention tips, first aid and safety tips that can protect you, your loved ones, your home and your pets via hands on demonstrations during the open house.
Any questions you may have can be answered on-site during the open house by Emergency Medical Technicians and firefighters. For those 14 to 21 years old who are interested in becoming involved in the fire department, Explorer Post 594 is available to those looking to become involved in the Strykersville Volunteer Fire Company or the North Java Fire Company.
The North Java Fire Company will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the fire hall at 4274 NY-98, North Java. They will be conducting a Jaws demonstration.
“Come check out your local department. If you’re interested in helping the community, stop by and chat with a member,” said North Java Fire Company Chief Brian Boorman.
The Arcade Fire Department will host their open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the former Pioneer Ford parking lot. Take part in a Meet & Greet with firemen and EMT’s while checking out emergency equipment including a heavy rescue, fire engine and an ambulance. Children will have the chance to try out equipment and shoot a fire hose.
According to FASNY, volunteer fire organizations have added thousands of members through the years thanks in part to the RecruitNY initiative.