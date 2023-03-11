Genesee County students to design voting sticker

LIVINGSTON COUNTY NEWS FILE PHOTO In Genesee County, this sticker will be replaced by a yet-to-be-determined version.

BATAVIA — Out with the old “I Voted” sticker in Genesee County, in with the new. The look of the new sticker is unknown right now, but students countywide will work on the answer to that.

The Genesee County Board of Elections is holding the first “I Voted” sticker contest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1