BATAVIA — Out with the old “I Voted” sticker in Genesee County, in with the new. The look of the new sticker is unknown right now, but students countywide will work on the answer to that.
The Genesee County Board of Elections is holding the first “I Voted” sticker contest.
A first-, second- and third place winner will be awarded along with a grand prize winner. The grand prize-winning design will be reproduced into stickers distributed at Genesee County poll sites during Early Voting and Election Day in 2023. Other entries may be used in community outreach and on the Genesee County Board of Elections and Genesee County website and social media pages.
Entrants must be in fifth-12th grade and enrolled in a Genesee County school district or homeschool program. The artwork must be original, with no stock or borrowed images. Entries must include the words “I Voted.” Entries may be created on paper or digitally and should be designed in a way to be transferred to a round sticker.
All entries must be received by April 21 and can be mailed directly to Genesee County Board of Elections, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020, or emailed to lorie.longhany@co.genesee.ny.us in PDF, PNG, JPG, or JPEG format. Name, age, contact (email or phone number), and name of school need to be included with all submissions. Information may be found online at: https://bit.ly/votestickercontest
“We’re so excited about it, getting the community involved with the process getting the children involved with the process. We’ve been working on this now for a couple of months,” said Election Commissioner Lorie Longhany.
Longhany said art teachers and some government teachers received the contest rules and information.
“What would be more fun than seeing your artwork displayed on stickers on Election Day?” Longhany said. “We’re just spicing it up and we’re giving kids grades five-12 the chance to participate in elections in a fun, new way. One of our technicians started to see that other counties were doing this. We thought this would be a good way to teach the community about the importance of voting.”
The instructions are pretty clearly spelled out, Longhany said.
“The kids can go home and they can create these on their computers. It’s kind of like a participation in government class,” she said. “We don’t want anything offensive, no offensive language, drugs, gangs, weapons, etc. We want it to be non-partisan.
“The other thing our staff is doing, our staff is going out into the schools to do demonstrations of the (voting) machines and the poll pads,” Longhany said, adding the goal is to give students more of an understanding of the process.
