Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAt left, Shannon Drazkowski Genesee County BOCES Veterinary Technician Instructor, shows Pembroke junior Lindsay Perry animal science work paths on Friday at GCC During the GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare exploration event.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsGeneseo students Tessa Reilly, a senior, Lili Pritchard, a sophmore, Bridget McMaster, a senior, and Amaris Chisom, a junior, watch Medina Firefighter EMT Andrew Cheverie apply CPR to an infant dummy.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsA skeleton on display as students walk around the forum at GCC on Friday.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAt left, Erin Brauen, with WNY Rural Area Health Education Center, gives Batavia sophmore Mia Pellegrino a VR headset to try a simulation injection lab.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAttica junior Claire Zehler tries chest compressions on a dummy at the Mercy EMS booth.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsYork students Fei Burdick (eighth grade), Gwendolyn Metz (eighth grade) and freshman Flora Helton work together on an anatomy dummy at the Allied Health table.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAttica freshman Alyssa Armstrong tries a tourniquet with help from Mercy EMS Advanced EMT Terry Thompson at the Mercy EMS booth on Friday.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsLivingston EMS Paramedic Bryan Miller and Chief Paramedic Sam Tinelli show students a dummy named Hal and its vital signs for educational properties.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsGeneseo student Amaris Chisom, a junior, tries chest compressions to an infant dummy.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsA packed GCC Forum on Friday at the GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare exploration event.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAt left, RN Deborah Penoyer, director of GCC Nursing Program watches over Albion sophomore Adeline Conley as she listens for a heart beat on a dummy.
Mark Gutman/Daily NewsStudents walk tables in the GCC Forum on Friday during the GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare event.
BATAVIA — Over 600 students, potential members of the healthcare community someday, walked around the Forum at Genesee Community College, checking out their options.
The first such event in the GLOW region drew young people from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. They experienced “hands-on” career exploration in hospitals and health systems and jobs in nursing, mental health, social services and first aid, as well as career pathways in healthcare through local colleges and universities.
Mikayla Yohan, a sophomore at Byron-Bergen, said she visited vendors such as Rochester Regional Health and LeRoy Village Green, and saw information about the University of Rochester.
“I’ve talked to them about some possible nursing and what paths I can take to get there with them and internships, possibly,” she said. Yohan said she ultimately plans to attend GCC for nursing and get a licensed practical nursing (LPN) degree or possibly a registered nursing degree, depending on where her path takes her.
As far as what she learned at the first GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare, the sophomore said, “I learned that it was very helpful to do multiple things at once. If you’re in one program, try and get involved with other programs. If you’re in BOCES, try and get an internship and just expand your career. If you know you want to do something, try other things before you do that.”
Yohan said she would like to go into the emergency room or possibly into pediatrics.
“I would love to see something different every day and meet a lot of people, and go through a lot of opportunities and emergencies,“ she said.
Two Livonia students making the rounds of GLOW With Your Hands were senior Megan Bailey and junior Makayla Pribanich. Pribanich says she plans to study nursing.
“My grandmother was a nurse and I previously interned at a hospital and I really liked it,” she said.
For her part, Bailey wants to pursue dentistry.
“I’ve been interested in dentistry since I was really little. I actually wanted to be the Tooth Fairy, but, obviously, that’s not really a possibility,” she said. “I decided that dentistry was probably the best way to go and I always loved going to the dentist.
The two of them had just seen the Arc GLOW New York, which advocates for people with disabilities and can help provide them with the resources to make an impact. Pribanich said Arc is looking for interns under age 18 to help with some of Arc’s clients.
“I wanted to go look at the Daemen College vendor, just because I’m thinking about it for college,” she said. “I’m still looking. I’m not positive yet.”
Bailey said she got to look at an Orchard Park health center.
“They have a couple different types of things,” she said. “They have ‘Mommy and Me Care’ and also just some dentistry stuff. They have a wide variety.”
Kendall Central School District freshmen Vincent D’Agostino and Mikey Colucci plan to take different paths — D’Agostino intending to become a physical therapist or study athletic science and Colucci thinking about becoming an electric company linesman.
D’Agostino said he wanted to pick up some more information about physical therapy. He said he talked to WNY R-AHEC, which had a virtual reality display.
“It pretty much helps you take, step by step on how you treat a patient for shots and stuff,” he said.
Colucci said even though he’s not thinking about a career in healthcare, he talked to a number of vendors. He said he might benefit from some healthcare-related skills.
“Using CPR if somebody gets shocked and they pass out,” he suggested, adding knowing how to apply a tourniquet to someone who’s suffered a serious cut.
