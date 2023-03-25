BATAVIA — Over 600 students, potential members of the healthcare community someday, walked around the Forum at Genesee Community College, checking out their options.

The first such event in the GLOW region drew young people from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. They experienced “hands-on” career exploration in hospitals and health systems and jobs in nursing, mental health, social services and first aid, as well as career pathways in healthcare through local colleges and universities.

Glow With Your Hands Healthcare at GCC on Friday March 24, 2023.
