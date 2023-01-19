Study shows highly contaminated fish

A common brook trout swims in a native stream.

ALBANY — An analysis of data collected from freshwater fish taken from throughout the country, including locations in Orleans and Livingston counties, revealed that fish are highly contaminated with “forever chemicals.”

The study was based on Environmental Protection Agency testing of more than 500 fish taken from rivers, streams and the Great Lakes.

