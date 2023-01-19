ALBANY — An analysis of data collected from freshwater fish taken from throughout the country, including locations in Orleans and Livingston counties, revealed that fish are highly contaminated with “forever chemicals.”
The study was based on Environmental Protection Agency testing of more than 500 fish taken from rivers, streams and the Great Lakes.
Samples were taken from near-shore locations in Orleans County, at a stream in eastern Orleans and from the Genesee River in Livingston.
The results of the study were published Tuesday and revealed high levels of “forever chemicals,” also known as polyfluorinated substances. Those chemicals are used in jet fuel firefighting foam and multiple types of food packaging and found in industrial discharge.
The chemicals for years have been leaking into water supplies.
The study revealed startling amounts of chemicals in wild, freshwater fish, at levels 2,400 times greater than EPA recommended levels for drinking water.
The study showed that one serving of fish equals drinking heavily polluted water every day for a month.
The sampled fish also were found to be “far more polluted” than commercially-caught or raised fish, according to the study.
Fish were collected from lakes, rivers and streams from 2013-15 and included a variety of fish.
The median level of total targeted PFAS in fish from rivers and streams was 9,500 nanograms per kilogram, while the median in the Great Lakes was 11,800 nanograms per kilogram, according to the study. These levels indicate that the consumption of such fish “is potentially a significant source of exposure” to PFAS, the authors determined.
“The extent that PFAS has contaminated fish is staggering,” one of the authors of the study, Nadia Barbo, a graduate student at Duke University, said in a statement. “There should be a single health protective fish consumption advisory for freshwater fish across the country.”
Only one sample out of 349 fish taken from streams and rivers contained no detectable forever chemicals.
All 152 fish samples tested in the Great Lakes study had detectable PFAS — and had “overall higher levels of PFOS” in comparison to those in the national assessment.
“PFAS contamination may be of particular concern for the Great Lakes ecosystem and the health of people who depend on fishing on the Great Lakes for sustenance and cultural practices,” the authors noted.
Most states have recommendations on how much fish to eat each year.
New York last updated its recommendations in 2021, when it raisesdthe recommended limits for fish consumption.
That came after was state health officials called “several decades of diligent efforts” to clean up the Great Lakes.
The state has not yet responded to the new study.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.