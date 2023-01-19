Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning turning to rain in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.