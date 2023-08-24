Summer gathering

BATAVIA — The food was there for those who wanted some, vendors were set up, the popular dunk tank was there for the kids, a police MRAP vehicle was around and a drone was flying overhead part of the time.
Tuesday night meant the return of the annual Community Night Out at St. Anthony’s, owned by City Church, 114 Liberty St.
Detective Eric Hill was flying the department’s drone Tuesday evening, around 7 p.m. off to the side at the event. However, he was mainly assigned to the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored rescue vehicle, which the city police and sheriff’s office had received.
“I’ve been in the MRAP, so we had a lot of kids coming up and checking out the MRAP,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people here, a lot of people having a good time.”
It was the drone’s first time at a Community Night, Hill said.
“Our drone team just started. We have three pilots right now — myself being one of them,” Hill said. “We’re just getting our team up and running for events like this, so we can have the drone out and taking photos and being able to post to our Facebook page and everything else.”
Before the Community Night, city police had the drone in use at a couple of the concerts at Six Flags Darien Lake for crowed surveillance.
“That’s really all we’ve used it for at this point, because it’s a brand-new thing that we’re just rolling out,” Hill said.
The department has had the drone for about six months. The people who were going to use it needed training.”
“Ultimately, we all had to get our 107 pilot’s license through the FAA (Federal Aviation Administrator’s license (through the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Hill said. They each needed a remote pilot’s license.
“I literally just put it up in the air,” he said. “We just wanted to get some photos.”
“It’s the one thing in this area and in our city that just lifts people’s hearts up,” said City Church Pastor Marty McDonald. There was still a line for the sno-cones at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. About 600 were made at the event.
“The ice cream trailer was packed,” McDonald said. “They cooked all the hamburgers and hot dogs, I think. There were 600 or 700 hamburgers and hot dogs.”
City Church/St. Anthony’s, 114 Liberty St., hosted the annual event.
Officer Steve Quider was at the festivities with the K9, Batu, his partner since October 2020 when a boy came up to see if he could pet Batu. Quider shook his head and, with a smile, said, “No, you can’t pet him.”
“My thought process is, if everyone’s his (Batu’s) friend, when it’s time to bight someone ... I’d like to know that he will, I guess,” Quider said.
The K9 officer said Batu is always popular, with everyone wanting to pet him.
“A lot of people ask what breed he is ... A lot of people ask how long I’ve had him, what type of stuff he knows,” Quider said. “He’s trained in narcotics, so they’ll ask about stuff like that, car searches.”
On Wednesday, Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said the department needs to get a final tally of what was raised.
“We are still reconciling bills paid for the event. We did have over $13,000 in sponsorships before bills being paid,” Heubusch said.
Quider noted the Community Night Out is to raise money for the K9 program. Heubusch said the cost of the program varies year to year, depending on health issues or equipment needs.
“It cost the city exactly $950, as all costs (aside from some contractually obligated supplies and materials – the $950) are paid through fundraising and donations,” Heubusch said. “Those costs include food, veterinary services (although some are donated), equipment purchase and maintenance as well as vehicle upfitting costs. Our program does not rely on taxpayer funding for the bulk of expenses.”