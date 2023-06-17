PERRY — The 21st annual Summer Saturday Arts Series is set for the Perry Farmers’ Market.
The weekly event brings fine music, artisan demonstrations, and the annual Chalk Art Festival, along with fresh local produce in a pleasant atmosphere, organizers said in a news release. It takes place 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturdays at the downtown Festival Plaza through Sept. 30.
Artisans will include fiber artist Susan Swanson, tatter Linda Franke, English paper piecer Sarah Ballinger, stained glass artist Bonnie Dupont and much more.
The series will also feature Mr. Scribbles!, the Shake on the Lake players, 4-H programs, the Wyoming County Master Gardeners, and 21st President-themed events at Chester A. Arthur Day.
Making their musical debut at the market are duo 2Young 2B Old, and roots Americana singer Tom Robert.
More area farm vendors will offer a variety of the best produce and homemade products summer has to offer, organizers said. The market itself runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Snacks, meals and drinks are available.
For a complete listing of Summer Saturdays events and more information about the market, visit: www.perryfarmersmarket.com. For more information contact Meghan Hauser at (585) 237 5375.
The program is made possible with Friends of the Market donations and with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.
The schedule includes:
June 17
n The Band Anastazja — Family band playing old-time music
n Linda Franke — Fiber artist
n Michael Sparling — Mr. Scribbles!
n Dan Butler — painter and chalk artist
June 24
n Tom Robert — Eclectic roots americana
n Pit’s Pots — Paul Thomas at the potter’s wheel
n Fiber Lingo — Try weaving on a loom with Susan Swanson
July 1
n Mr. Heartache — Country music’s golden era
n Wooly Wonders — Spinning Demonstration
July 8 PERRY CHALK ART FESTIVAL
n 8:30 to 11 a.m. Kelly’s Old Timers — American dance standards from the 20s to the 50s.
n 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 pl,n, Creek Bend — Bluegrass and humor.
n 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Skiffle Minstrels — Western Swing
n Mr. No the Balloon Guy
n Fancy Faces and Tattoos
n At the Farmers’ Market, Borden Ave: 10 to 1 p.n. Elise Kelly-wide ranging music and beautiful vocals
July 15
n 2Young 2B Old — Performing songs you forgot you loved.
n Mushroom Cultivation with Don Gasiewicz Cornell Cooperative Extension
n Dan Butler — painter and chalk artist
n 4-H Program Cornell Cooperative Extension with Stephanie Luders
July 22
n Maria Gillard — Earthy folk originals
n 9:45 am Shake on the Lake — Scenes from upcoming performances
n J. Brian Pfeiffer — Sculpting with stone and concrete
July 29
n Dark Road Duo — Classic blues, folk and old time country music
n Bonnie Dupont — Stained glass demo
n Dan Butler — Painter and chalk artist
Aug. 5
n The Biggest Little Band — The Quigleys, A musical duo that sounds like a full-size band .
Aug. 12
n Gordon Munding - Southern blues & country mountain music
n Dan Butler — Painter and chalk artist
Aug. 19
n Steve West — Blues and unique interpretations of musical favorites
n Master Gardeners John Glenn & Trisha Morris-Kopinski
Aug, 26
n Absolute Maybe — Janet Grillo and Daniel Hoh – Upbeat acoustic songs that embody hope
n Dan Butler — Painter and chalk artist
n Sarah Ballinger — English Paper Piecing
Sept. 2
n Lauren Faggiano and Daniel Hoh — memorable folk and blues, from well-loved covers to originals
n Pit’s Pots — Paul Thomas at the potter’s wheel
n Hexie Club — English Paper Piecing demonstration
Sept. 9
n Warren Paul — Popular and original songs on guitar and harmonica
n Dan Butler — local painter and chalk artist
Sept. 16
n Rob Falgiano — Lyrical originals and guitar
Sept. 23 CHESTER A. ARTHUR DAY
n Folk O’ the Road — Traditional American music
n 21st President-themed activities
n Dan Butler — Painter and chalk artist
Sept. 30
n Johnny Bauer Duo — Covering all musical bases with vocals & guitar