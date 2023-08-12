SUNY Geneseo is taking steps to make the campus tobacco-free.
SUNY Geneseo’s Department of Student Health and Counseling recently received a grant from the Truth Initiative to engage around 1,000 students in student-led tobacco prevention, education and tobacco-free campus policy advocacy activities.
“I think for smokers and non-smokers, it’s really a time of growth on and off campus and this is just one more way that we can work towards that and to be frank – it’s just time,” said Pamela Kosmowski, the campus’s Alcohol & Other Drug Program coordinator.
The grant of $19,659 was awarded to Kosmowski to cultivate campus culture to adopt a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. Karen Mach, principal administrator of Student Health & Counseling, is serving as the Co-Project Leader for implementation of the 16-month project.
“Now my hope is that with this grant, any of the previous barriers for us to becoming smoke-free are gone. It was exciting and also nerve wracking because now we have a lot of work to do but now that the ball is rolling, it’s an exciting change. I think this is one of those steps that will help with our overall wellness of the campus,” said Kosmowski.
Previously, SUNY Geneseo had a smoke-free task committee, but it has finally become more of a priority and possibility through the grant. Kosmowski signed up for an assortment of webinars, newsletters, and other opportunities to work towards this goal.
“We are excited to utilize a grant that will assist our campus in becoming as healthy as possible, especially as we educate students on the devastating health effects of smoking, vaping, and other tobacco use. While this effort was driven by a well-represented committee on our campus, the project aligns with SUNY’s decade-long commitment to tobacco-free campus environments,” said Michael Taberski, vice president for Student and Campus Life.
Kosmowski utilized research from previous groups of students while also conducting surveys of more recent years of students. She said that in a survey conducted four years ago, students were very much in favor of becoming smoke-free and that it was a big push for them to apply for the grant.
Kosmowski said that the transiency of the student body can be challenging but that they have been working to get real-time data as well as past research through workshops, tabling on campus, seminars, and other initiatives.
As a part of the grant, they will conduct campus-wide assessment on current policy and thoughts for rolling out a smoke-free/tobacco-free policy, provide educational seminars on the benefits of transitioning to a smoke-free/tobacco-free campus, and address tobacco treatment options available to staff, students, and faculty.
“There’s going to be a series of educational programs that we’re going to be putting on campus wide and I think that’s really the main thing, I don’t want this to be a punishment, I want it to come from a place of education and fairness,” said Kosmowski.
She said that there will probably be a bigger challenge among the students regarding vapes on campus due to the convenience and that staff and faculty may struggle with actual cigarettes.
Kosmowski said that you can walk through campus and see the cigarette butts on the ground and how it is not very environmentally friendly and how that goes against the campus’s goals of sustainability.
According to the SUNY System website, the American Cancer Society cited statistics from the NYS Department of Health that there is an increase in the first time and regular tobacco use in college students, despite reductions in smoking rates over the last ten years.
SUNY also says that over 70% of their state-operated institutions are in some stage of tobacco-free policy implementation and that over 20% of their state operated institutions and 50% of their community colleges have implemented tobacco-free policies.
Kosmowski said that the project will fund an event in February 2024 for 500 students to engage in “Breaking Up with Your Vape,” where vapes can be traded in for Valentine’s Day chocolate.
“Student-wise, this is such an important transitional age and if we can provide some education on the health risks of smoking, vaping, and using tobacco products and 18 or 19 years old. They will carry it on with them as they grow and continue on from Geneseo. As far as staff and faculty go, I think a lot of people want to quit. The smokers that I’ve talked to on campus want to quit, they just don’t know how,” said Kosmowski.
Another planned event is a fun run for campus and community members, scheduled to take place around Halloween, in which participants will receive free T-shirts.
The grant will also pay for student internships, swag, posters, signage, and quit kits, which include gum, mints, stress balls and cessation literature.
“I think once we go smoke-free, just like any other public school, there will be signs around letting community members know that on campus that we are now tobacco free,” said Kosmowski.