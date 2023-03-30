Daily News File Photograph An exterior view of Le Roy Junior-Senior High School. District Superintendent Merritt Holly is advising parents that the district will have an increased police presence for the foreseeable future after a series of "swatting" incidents were reported across the state Thursday. The Le Roy district was not among those reporting an incident.

Le Roy Central School District Merrit Holly told parents in an email Thursday night the there will be an increased police presence at both school campuses “for the foreseeable future.” The action comes following a series of “swatting” incidents that occurred across New York State on Thursday.

Swatting is a prank call alleging a fake emergency, according to the FBI.

