Le Roy Central School District Merrit Holly told parents in an email Thursday night the there will be an increased police presence at both school campuses “for the foreseeable future.” The action comes following a series of “swatting” incidents that occurred across New York State on Thursday.
Swatting is a prank call alleging a fake emergency, according to the FBI.
Such calls are an attempt to create fear and panic.
Holly said in his email that Le Roy has not yet received a “swatting” threat.
“We have been proactive in simulating practice drills and working with the Le Roy Police Department and other agencies,” Holly said in his email. We are very fortunate to have a School Resource Officer in each of our buildings that are trained and equipped for an active shooter response.”
In a tweet at 10:30 a.m., State Police announced that “swatting calls”, or false 911 calls, reported active shooters in schools across the state. They confirmed that all the reports have been unfounded.
All of the reports from around the state today have been unfounded. Police agencies are continuing to investigate the threats.
Media reports noted police responded to incidents in Erie, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Putnam, St. Lawrence, Albany, Clinton, Ulster, and Westchester counties.
The hoax calls resulted in schools taking such actions as lockdowns, holds in place, and lockouts. Law enforcement agencies responded - in some cases multiple agencies - and conducted searches, according to media reports from across the state.
State Police are working with local leaders across the state to investigate the threats.
Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, media reports show there have been numerous hoax threats of shootings and bombings at schools in the Hudson Valley, Pennsylvania and Utah.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Sarah Ruane said that the FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents.
“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” said Ruane, who is based in Albany.
Ruane said the agency will continue to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement to gather, share, and act on threat information as it comes to their attention.
The increased police presence at Wolcott Street School, 2 Trigon Park, and Le Roy Junior-Senior High School, 9300 South Street Rd., is a precautionary measure, Holly wrote.
“This is a good reminder for all of us - If you see something that does not seem right, speak up and say something. The need to say something might rise to the level of you calling 911,” Holly wrote.
The superintendent also noted that the district has a “Safe School Helpline” link on the district’s website, leroycsd.org. The link appears at the top of the website and the helpline may be reached directly at www.safeschoolhelpline.com .
Includes reports from Tribune News Service.
