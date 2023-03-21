More push for firefighter tax breaks
PROPERTY: More entities offering reductions will make a difference
BATAVIA — If volunteer firefighters and ambulance personnel are only able to get a property tax reduction of up to 10% on their county taxes, the value will be minimal, a Genesee County official told a meeting of municipal leaders recently.
However, if other taxing jurisdictions approve offering this reduction for the volunteers, county Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Tim Yaeger said at the Genesee Association of Municipalities (GAM) monthly meeting, the benefit will start to add up.
“If you start adding, collectively, county, town, village, fire protection, fire district and school tax (exemption of) 10%, now it becomes, I think, a real number that we might be able to do something with ...” he said.
The state Department of Taxation and Finance says new legislation gives municipalities, school districts and fire districts throughout the state the option to provide a property tax exemption of up to 10% to volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. Any exemption would be valid only on property used exclusively as a residence.
The OEM coordinator advised waiting, because in the governor’s budget, Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has asked that a $200 income tax credit for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers be increased to $800. He said he met Thursday with people from different district fire associations.
“It sounds like that $800, based on what the Assembly meeting was and the Senate meeting was, that the $800 probably is going to go through,” Yaeger said. “What they’re trying to do is also make the $800 in place along with a tax incentive. Right now, you have to choose one or the other.”
Yaeger said it would be good to talk with school districts about the state of volunteer public safety in the county.
“You’re not just coming in and saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking for a discounted rate for our volunteer firefighters,’” he said. “There’s a huge amount of value for us to sit down and tell them why we’re here at this table.”
Town of Batavia Supervisor Gregory Post volunteered to go to school districts to explain the need.
Yaeger said we’re pretty fortunate that the county is small, without many school districts.
“City of Batavia’s going to be different, I understand that, because they have a career force. They’re probably the ‘odd district out’ to an extent, possibly. The rest, it’s going to be a good conversation to have.”
The other item in the governor’s budget that frustrates Yaeger, he said, is the open Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefit Law (VFBL).
“That provides them the ability to retain workers comp and death benefits, basically, and family benefits if they were to die in the line of duty,” he said. “That’s restrictive of what you can do to compensate a volunteer firefighter. At this point, you really can’t do much, other than, I think reimburse them mileage for training and meals at training.”
The Association of Fire Coordinators has asked the commissioner of Homeland Security to open up the VFBL and allow compensation to volunteer fire service, which doesn’t mean direct payment.
“As soon as you pay them hourly, it’s an employee-employer relationship and that’s not allowed by the Department of Labor, but ... paid-on-call, paid-per-call and then stipend system that the local municipality can choose if they’re willing,” he said. The stipend could be gift cards if that’s all the municipality can afford.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s wish is to open up the VFBL, Yaeger said.
“I was on a phone call (Thursday) ... There’s opposition by the labor union, that it may not go through because the labor union does not agree with it,” he said. “It’s frustrating beyond belief. We’re not giving up.”
Yaeger encouraged local officials to contact state representatives in Albany.
It’s a public safety issue, Labor unions look at things differently than how we look at these things, but this is a very rural state,” he said.
“We need to have a sustained, volunteer fire service. We cannot afford career firefighters in every area, nor do we need career firefighters in every area,” Yaeger said.
The OEM coordinator said he wants to make it clear to the commissioner of Homeland Security that there has to be a menu of options for helping the volunteer service, but that it should be left up to the municipalities to decide what they want to do.
“We don’t want any mandates. We don’t want to be told, ‘This is what you have to do, Please allow us to do what works for everyone,’” he said.