BUFFALO — Somber remembrances marked the one-year anniversary of the Tops Market massacre on Sunday.
A series of ceremonies was conducted throughout the city, memorializing the 10 people who died in the May 14, 2022 racist shooting. They included a service in front of the market itself.
“He took 10 lives — 10 precious lives and injured three others, and left an entire city traumatized and grieving,” said Mayor Byron Brown during the service. “In the days, weeks and months since the mass shooting, Buffalonians and Western New Yorkers came together in amazing ways, lifted each other up, supported each other in our grief, and showed the world why we are called The City of Good Neighbors.”
The racist killer specifically targeted Black people during the massacre, driving three hours from Broome County to attack the supermarket that served a largely Black neighborhood. White supremacist slogans were inscribed on his assault-style rifle.
Survivors and family members described the grief and trauma they still feel but also noted how the killer’s “mission” had failed.
“We’ve all come together to feel the pain that we felt that day and still feel today, but also the resolution that not just going to feel pain, we are make some good come of this,” said Sen. Charles Schumer. “Because that’s what the Scriptures teach us — that out of some of the greatest tragedies come out of the greatest of good.”
He said the families, who live daily with unbelievable pain, signify and embody that parable.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said people were there for them, remain committed, and won’t abandon them.
Brown said it was a time to remember and reflect. Bells tolled at 2:38 p.m. for each of those who died and a moment of silence was observed.
The killer was sentenced to life in prison on state charges and still faces federal charges which could potentially result in the death penalty.
Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons said a permanent memorial will be erected by Tops at the location.