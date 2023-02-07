WARSAW — Families and community members of all ages stopped Saturday morning at the Moose Club to get a bite of the most delicious breakfast of the year.
Ice cream.
The morning marked the sixth year Ice Cream for Breakfast has been held in Warsaw. Valerie Hoffman, owner of Yummies Ice Cream and organizer of the event, said it even survived COVID-19.
By about 10 a.m., two hours into the event, they had already served more than 100 people. Hoffman said they were expected between 300 to 400 people to show up.
Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast is a national holiday. Hoffman said Yummies is closed for the winter but thought it was something fun to celebrate.
So she turned the day into a fundraiser for the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce.
“I thought it would be an excellent way to have something to do in the middle of winter,” she said. “It’s different. It’s fun. We don’t take it seriously, and how often do you eat ice cream for breakfast?”
New this year was a photo wall — a photo station set up with props where people could take pictures in front of it.
There was also a new vegan flavor called dirty chai. It was made with coconut milk instead of cow’s milk.
“People who aren’t even vegan have been getting it because they like the flavor,” Hoffman said. “Really I think most people who are getting it can’t even tell it’s vegan.”
Patrick and Liese Lynch, of Warsaw, have been coming to Ice Cream for Breakfast for years and brought with them Jim and Helen Morelli, from Batavia, who came for the first time this year.
Patrick Lynch said they come to Ice Cream for Breakfast every year because it’s fun and they run into people they know and don’t see all the time.
“We love Yummies and Val. We think Val is a great asset to our community, and we support the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce and their projects,” Liese Lynch said.
Helen Morelli said the maple bacon ice cream was delicious.
“I thought it sounded really gross, and Liese said, ‘Try it, it’s good,’” she said. After trying a little scoop, Helen Morelli said it was very good.
Jim Morelli said the Warsaw community is very nice, and they will be coming again next year.
In addition to Yummies Ice Cream, Upstate Farms, Majestic Coffee and the Moose Club donated to ensure the event was a success.
