ATTICA — Merle Maple has produced a lot of syrup over the decades but this year takes the cake.
The long-running maple farm produced a record 12,800 gallons of syrup in a season which ended Tuesday.
Chalk it up to perfect weather and the farm’s continuous expansion.
“We made syrup from Jan. 13 to April 4,” said Lyle Merle, one of four partners in the operation. “We boiled 47 days this year, a typical year is 25 days.
“There were no 60-plus degree days and, with no bitter cold temperatures, the trees were not frozen, so we had many good runs at 36 to 38 degrees,” he continued. “We also put in two new vacuum pumps and had tighter systems so our production was higher.”
The Merle family has making maple syrup and related products for more than a century. It has expanded steadily over the years and has also been known for its innovation.
The operation started using tubing in 1958 — instead of the traditional metal buckets — and typically produces about 9,000 gallons of syrup in an average year.
The farm now has 23,000 taps, which is also the most it’s ever had, Merle said.
A total of 15 percent of this year’s syrup will be made into maple sugar candy and 5 percent will be used for maple cream, he said.
Another 5 percent will be used for granulated maple sugar with 8 percent devoted to barbecue sauce, hot sauce, mustard and similar products.
“Other maple producers still have three weeks of production in the North Country because they only started making syrup around March 20,” Merle said. “It’s too soon to know production industry-wide, but Western New York had a good year.”
Good production appears to be the case statewide this season.
Executive Director Helen Thomas of the New York State Maple Association said the group has 600 members statewide, including 90 in Western New York, and 43 in Wyoming County.
“New York state maple production this year seems to be the best in the last 75 years,” she said. “That said, folks in higher elevations are still making syrup so the final tally is still out. Certainly in Western and Central New York, all the informal reports I have from members is that the syrup is excellent quality and the weather was optimum this year for high yields for everyone.”
Merle Maple is run by a partnership including Lyle and Dottie Merle, Eileen Downs and Kristina Copeland. Check www.merlemaple.com for more information.
