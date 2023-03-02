A tractor-trailer first thought to be carrying diesel fuel Tuesday afternoon wasn’t carrying anything that flammable when the tractor caught fire on in the westbound lanes of the Thruway.
Town of Batavia Fire Department Chief Chris Strathearn said he wasn’t sure how the fire started.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing left. there was no investigation,” he said Wednesday. “The trailer was OK, he was hauling milk. The trailer was not significantly damaged. Really, with what it was hauling, that’s not really going to burn too much.”
At about 1:46 p.m., town firefighters were dispatched to a reported tanker truck on fire possibly hauling diesel. Firefighters could see a cloud of black smoke from the area and immediately requested engines from the Elba Fire Department and East Pembroke Fire Department, the department said in a Facebook post on its page. With the possibility that the tanker was carrying diesel fuel, firefighters requested the Genesee County Emergency Management Foam Tote and Spill Trailer.
During the fire, one of the saddle tanks on the semi ruptured, resulting in diesel fuel burning creating an additional hazard in the fire. Crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire with no injuries to civilians or firefighters, the department posted.
“We had Elba on standby at the interchange. We had a tanker from East Pembroke that came to the scene. The county was staged at the interchanged with foam and hazmat materials for cleanup if needed, but we did not use them,” Strathearn said. “The Thruway was shut down for a period of time when we were doing firefighting operations. Once it was controlled and it wasn’t a hazard, we opened it up to one lane. When the fire was out and everything ... We left it to the Thruway Authority.”
Strathearn said there was some runoff and responders contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
“We placed booms and tried to mitigate where we could. We placed oil pads and booms to try to collected,” he said. The fuel runoff was an estimated at 20 gallons.
