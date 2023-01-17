A team approach

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsChamber of Commerce President Brian Cousins says there will be a couple of months of “firsts” as he continues to get to know the chamber members and the community.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — Brian Cousins is in roughly his third week flying solo as president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. For him, though, it continues to be about a team approach.

Cousins has been settling in as chamber president since spending his first official week, right before the holidays and a “storm of the century” undergoing an orientation with former Interim President Tom Turnbull.

