BERGEN — Students at the Western New York Tech Academy had to come up with a way to represent the academy in hopes of winning the two-day March Madness Einstein Day event.
That honor went to Team Riggi, with 244 points combined from the pitch it made to a panel of judges and the March Madness challenges in which it took part Friday. The maximum number of points available was 300.
On the team were Brett Riggi, a junior at Le Roy; Cody McGirr, a Warsaw freshman; Pavilion sophomore David Jones; Bianca Gregory, a Le Roy freshman; Pavilion senior Tyler Alwardt, Pavilion; and Batavia freshman Brayden Laza.
“We will try to incorporate all the pitch ideas into the marketing of the WNY Tech Academy. This group (Team Riggi) suggested business-size cards that has the QR code to our website,” said Tech Academy Principal Catherine Bennett. “It offers the students the chance to network and recruit amongst their peers. Part of their pitch was “everyone has a pocket” so networking cards can be shared easily and frequently,” she said. “We will have cards created and shared with the students to hand out to their friends or to distribute at open houses.”
Einstein Day is typically once a month, but because March is a long month in schools there were two, Bennett said.
“March 10 was our first, part one of two, when they started their preparations for their pitches — this past Friday being the culmination of their hard work,” she said.
The pitches by the six teams were five to eight minutes long. They were made to a panel of qualified judges. While one team was making its pitch, the rest of the teams were participating in a March Madness competition, competing in various games, puzzles, problems throughout our wing, earning points to supplement their pitch scores.
“Our first March Einstein Day, the students were given all the research materials — everything about Western New York Tech Academy that we could provide for them or they could find — either online or pamphlets, brochures, everything we have. They did some research and the teams all came up with a unique marketing idea on how we could market the Tech Academy,” said Bennett.
Among the groups was one that included Tech Academy students Avon Central School District senior Ben Taromino, Caledonia-Mumford senior David Tetreault, Geneseo freshman Cameron Canoccio, Byron-Bergen sophomore Jeremiah Cicatelli and Batavia freshman Kendra Sanders.
“Our recruitment plan is to be able to visit every school and give a detailed presentation on what the days at Western New York Tech Academy are going to be like,” Taromino said during the group’s presentation to judges. “We want to be the ones controlling the message. We don’t want to go there and have them tell us we have to say this or we have to say that. Our presentation’s going to include students working on projects, teachers helping our students out and all the available pathways that we have through our program.”
They would market the Tech Academy to eighth- and ninth-graders, but would accept sophomores through seniors who want to see the academy, the team members said. A student would need to have consent from a parent to see the Tech Academy.
“The student makes the final decision when it comes to analyzing the information given,” the group said. “The idea of a stable job out of high school is very enticing.”
Tetreault said people will no longer hear, “Back in my day ...”
“With this Tech Academy, it’s all going to be modern. It’s all going to be new,” he said. “Kids are going to love it, because that’s all we really care for.”
Tetreault said the recruitment program they created would be engaging, just as the Einstein Day presentation he and fellow team members were doing Friday was fun.
“We focus toward younger kids so they can get more of a ... developed experience than being 10 to 12 (sophomore through senior),” he said. “We still take 10th-through 12-graders in this program, but they’re going to take a little bit more time and effort to go through the whole program and get it done.”
Afterward, the group said it had about three hours to create its project and about 10 minutes for rehearsal before making the pitch.
Taromino said they came up with their pitch based on personal experiences on how they joined the Tech Academy. Tetreault said all six groups had to represent the academy in some way.
“With this team, we did a remarkable amount of work in very little time. We were able to talk to each other and split between roles,” Tetreault said.