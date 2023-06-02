SPRINGWATER — An 18-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a drowning.
Emergency personnel and Livingston County sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:40 p.m. Thursday to Carney Hollow Road for the report of a person who may have drowned in a pond.
Deputies arrived on scene and learned the male, identified as 18 year-old Emanuel J. Hershberger of Springwater, had entered a pond on the property to go swimming with another family member, said Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty,
Hershberger began experiencing difficulties while in the water. A witness said he eventually went underwater and didn’t resurface.
The Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to the scene and later recovered Hershberger’s body from the water.
The Springwater Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and Livingston County Office of Emergency Management also assisted at the scene along with the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.