BATAVIA — Investigation is continuing into a vehicle-pedestrian accident which seriously injured a teen from Scotland.
Genesee County 911 dispatchers were alerted 1:26 a.m. Tuesday to the accident near 5186 Clinton Street Rd.
Upon arriving, county sheriff’s deputies and Town of Batavia firefighters found Ethan R. Walker, 17, of Aberdeen, lying unresponsive in the westbound lane.
It appears Walker was a passenger an eastbound vehicle, deputies said. He apparently got out, crossed the road, and began walking in the westbound lane.
He was struck by a Toyota RAV 4 driven westbound by Garrett R. Mercurio, 18, of Batavia.
Mercurio and eyewitnesses called 911 for help. Town of Batavia firefighters and Mercy Ambulance provided medical care at the scene before Walker was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.
Deputies and the Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team are conducting the investigation.