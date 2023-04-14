BATAVIA — Ten seniors from Batavia High School are set to compete for the title of “Mr. Batavia” at the 10th annual competition set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.

The students compete in multiple rounds of the event. Donations raised from ticket sales and donations are given to the top three winners’ charities. Since 2013, the annual event has raised $32,719 for local organizations.

