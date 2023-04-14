BATAVIA — Ten seniors from Batavia High School are set to compete for the title of “Mr. Batavia” at the 10th annual competition set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.
The students compete in multiple rounds of the event. Donations raised from ticket sales and donations are given to the top three winners’ charities. Since 2013, the annual event has raised $32,719 for local organizations.
This year’s contestants are: Aidan Anderson, representing Batavia VA; Ifran Armstrong, representing Crossroads House; Brendan Burgess, representing Volunteers for Animals; Aden Chua, representing Genesee Cancer Assistance; Cooper Fix, representing Ricky Palermo Foundation; Alex Johnson, representing Dave McCarthy Memorial Foundation; Shawn Kimball, representing Habitat for Humanity; Michael Marchese, representing Batavia City Schools Foundation; Garrett Schmidt representing All Babies Cherished; Fabian Vazquez, representing Golisano’s Children Hospital;
Additional members of the Mr. Batavia Committee include Julia Clark, Julia Preston, Brooke Scott, Lydia Evans, Clara Wood, Nora Wood, Olivia Shell, Cassidy Crawford, Isabella Walsh, Aleeza Idress, Grace Parker, Brie Gabriel, Jakayla Rivera, Addison Glynn, Bridget Taggart, Alyssa Talone, Anna Varland, Julia Petry, Abby Moore, Sydney Konieczny.
Hostesses for the evening’s event include Clara Wood, Maya Schrader and Lucy Taggart.
Staff choreographers for Mr. Batavia include: Saniiya Santiago and Melania deSa e Frias.
Tickets are $10 each and will be sold to students during school lunches next week and at the door for the community.
Lisa Robinson, advisor for Mr. Batavia, would like to thank the Batavia City School Foundation for its help and support in collecting and distributing funds to the local organizations.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.