Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R- Canandaigua, has introduced legislation to bring awareness of heat-related illnesses and assistance in complying with heat-safety regulations.
The bill is named for Timothy J. Barber, who died July 7, 2020, while working on the Route 63 bridge construction project over the Genesee River in Geneseo.
The Timothy J. Barber Act, introduced March 20, which would require the Department of Labor to study the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s spending on technical support and compliance assistance for heat-related illnesses and recommend ways to increase its effectiveness. Technical support and compliance assistance help small businesses comply with OSHA’s regulations and defray the costs of complying with these regulations.
Barber, 35, was working his second day on the job when he died from hypothermia. The temperature hit 93 degrees that day, with a heat index of 95 degrees. Barber was performing light-duty work, sorting bolts at the bridge.
Barber’s parents, Jim and Kathy Barber of Le Roy, told The Daily News in a 2021 story that after Barber got home from his first day - in which he performed similar work in 90-degree temperatures - that they had noticed “he wasn’t feeling his normal self.”
Timothy Barber never returned home from his second day of work.
After a nine-month investigation, OSHA determined that Barbers employer, Pavilion Drainage, “failed to train him and implement other safeguards to protect him and other employees against extreme heat hazards.”
Barber’s death has received national attention as OSHA has included the death in news releases and other efforts to raise awareness of heat-related illnesses.
“Heat-related illnesses like hyperthermia are easily preventable,” Tenney said in a news release. “We must work with companies to help them protect their employees from hyperthermia. OSHA’s compliance assistance and technical support should continue to help our small businesses protect workers without increasing costs.”
Tenney said the bill is a way to remember and celebrate the life of Barber, “while working to make OSHA’s spending more effective.”
Tenney encouraged those who work outdoors to be careful in the heat, drink water, and take rest breaks when necessary.
“Together, we can honor Tim’s life and prevent others from needlessly suffering from hyperthermia,” Tenney said.
Barber’s parents, Jim and Kathy Barber of Le Roy, have worked since 2020 with OSHA to creat standards to protect workers from heat-releated illnesses.
“We would like to thank Congresswoman Tenney for her help joining with us to bring awareness to the dangers of heat illness. We hope the results from this legislation bring recommendations that will prevent another loss of life due to hyperthermia,” the Barbers said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and colleagues in August 2021 urged the Biden administration to establish federal heat standards, including adequate hydration, rest breaks, shaded or air-conditioned areas for rest breaks, medical services and training to address signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and a plan for acclimatization to high-heat work conditions.
Symptoms of excessive heat exposure include heatstroke, heat stress, cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, heavy sweating and confusion. Occupational factors that may contribute to heat illness include high temperature and humidity, low fluid consumption, direct sun exposure, no shade, limited air movement, physical exertion or use of bulky protective clothing and equipment.
