Tenney bill tackles heat-related illness

Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photograph Kathy and Jim Barber of Le Roy and shown with a photograph of their son, Timothy J. Barber, who died while working a construction project in Geneseo. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has introduced the Timothy J. Barber Act in Congress, a bill that would raise awareness of heat-related illnesses and regulations.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R- Canandaigua, has introduced legislation to bring awareness of heat-related illnesses and assistance in complying with heat-safety regulations.

The bill is named for Timothy J. Barber, who died July 7, 2020, while working on the Route 63 bridge construction project over the Genesee River in Geneseo.

