Tenney pitches Bills trainer for Hall of Fame induction

Buffalo Bills Photograph Denny Kellington is the assistant athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills football team.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents the new 24th Congressional District, says Buffalo Bills athletic trainer should be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Tenney made a pitch for hall of fame induction during a speech this week on the floor of the House of Representatives. No athletic trainers are currently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1