Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents the new 24th Congressional District, says Buffalo Bills athletic trainer should be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Tenney made a pitch for hall of fame induction during a speech this week on the floor of the House of Representatives. No athletic trainers are currently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
“I rise today to honor and thank Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington,” Tenney, R-Canandaigua, said Jan. 10 during a period of 1-minute general speeches from House members.
“Due to his valiant actions, I support the calls for the National Football League to make Denny Kellington the first athletic trainer to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Tenney said.
Among those nominated, players and coaches must have been retired at least five years before they can be considered. There is no mandatory retirement period for a contributor before consideration.
Every nomination of an eligible candidate received is processed and forwarded to the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee, which narrows candidates for induction through a series of reviews.
Tenney said Kellington, assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, acted quickly and bravely and began performing CPR, continuing the treatment for 9 minutes, which likely saved the life of Bills player Damar Hamlin, who had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following a tackle he made in the opening 10 minutes of the Bills Jan. 2 football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Denny is an assistant trainer,” McDermott said Thursday in his first public comments following Monday’s tragic scene.
“For an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action he did and step up and take charge ... is nothing short of amazing. And the courage that took. You talk about a real leader and a real hero saving Damar’s life,” Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters three days after the incident.
“I admire his strength,” McDermott said.
Tenney called Kellington a hero.
“After Hamlin collapsed, Kellington jumped into action and began performing CPR ... saving Hamlin’s life and opening the door for his speedy recovery,” Tenney said.
Kellington and medical professionals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, where the game was played, worked to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat using CPR and an automated external defibrillator on the field. Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored after CPR was administered for more than eight minutes. He was given oxygen from a portable tank to help him breathe, according to the Bills, before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.
Hamlin returned to Buffalo this week and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Kellington has worked with the Bills’ athletic training staff since 2017. Prior to joining the Bills, Kellington was a member of the Syracuse sports medicine staff beginning in 2005. He spent 11 years with the University, including serving as the head athletic trainer for the Orange football team from 2011 to 2017. He graduated from Oklahoma State in 2000, and spent time working for the Denver Broncos and Ohio State.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.