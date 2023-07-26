U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced the Community News and Small Business Support Act with co-sponsor Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Washington, in the House of Representatives.
Tenney, who represents the 24th Congressional District, is a former owner and publisher of the Mid-York Weekly newspaper. As such, she said in a Friday news release, “I understand how essential it is to support local news organizations and provide our communities with locally-sourced news.”
The proposed legislation, officially H.R. 4756, presents a five-year plan to aid small businesses and local news media.
The final text of the bill had not yet been posted, but a recent draft indicated that the bill, if passed, would allow small businesses with fewer than 50 employees to receive a tax credit when advertising with local news organizations, including newspapers, digital news sites, and local radio or television stations. Non-refundable tax credits would be available to local businesses that advertise with local newspapers of up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in the next four years.
The bill, according to the draft, would also provide a tax credit to hometown news organizations to allow for the hiring and employment of local reporters. The legislation would make refundable tax credits available to local newspapers of up to $25,000 per journalist in the first year and up to $15,000 per journalist in the next four years. The draft of the bill indicated that news media publishers that employ fewer than 750 would be eligible for tax credits; the number would likely exclude national news outlets.
For news outlets to be eligible, they must create original content that serves the needs of a regional or local community, must have at least one local journalist on staff, and cannot be owned or funded by a Political Action Committee or 501c4, according to a report by Editor and Publisher.
According to the nonprofit News/Media Alliance, the Tenney-DelBene bill is a reintroduction of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, proposed in 2021 that called for small businesses to receive tax credits up to $250 each year. The LJSA was never voted on by the House, but it acquired 77 co-sponsors, including Tenney.
“The Community News and Small Business Support Act ensures that local news organizations can continue to deliver vital news stories that matter most to our communities while allowing for our small businesses to grow and our communities to stay informed,” Tenney said in the release.
The 24th District includes Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming counties and the southern half of Orleans County. The sprawling district stretches from Niagara County to the state’s North Country.
Tenney and DelBene are both members of the House Ways and Means Committee.
DelBene said the legislation “would provide much-needed support for newspapers so local journalists can continue their invaluable work.”
“In today’s digital world, access to trustworthy and reliable news is more important than ever,” DelBene said in a news release. “Local journalists and newspapers play a critical role in increasing involvement in civic institutions, identifying government corruption, and decreasing polarization. Yet, this industry is struggling more than ever to keep the lights on.”
America’s Newspapers, an advocacy organization serving more than 1,550 newspapers across the United States and Canada, thanked Tenney and DelBene for their “dedication to local news and small business.”
The organization noted that “hometown news, unlike national media, is non-partisan and fundamental to the fabric of our small communities.”
Cameron Nutting Williams, president of America’s Newspapers and regional publisher and chief revenue officer of Ogden Newspapers, said the legislation will benefit local newspapers across the country and their advertisers.
“When newspapers are shuttered, that hurst local communities, leads to citizens being less informed by credible sources and hurts Main Street businesses,” Nutting Williams said. “This legislation will provide much-needed support to local newspapers and businesses.”
In addition to America’s Newspapers, the Tenney-DelBene legislation is supported by nearly three dozen media advocacy organizations and press associations, including the New York Press Association.
Tenney, with DelBene as co-sponsor, introduced the legislation July 19 in the House of Representatives, which referred the bill to the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Includes reporting from Tribune News Service.