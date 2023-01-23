WASHINGTON D.C. — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has announced that her office will host a webinar discussing the many services it offers to the constituents of New York’s 24th Congressional District.
The webinarwill be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday. It is open to all constituents and will provide a robust overview of federal agencies and offices and the services that the federal government provides for individuals and local municipalities.
Those interested in attending the webinar must RSVP by emailing NY24.RSVP@mail.house.gov. Participants who register in advance will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on the morning of the event.
The webinar is being hosted as part of Tenney’s monthly webinar series, in which the Congresswoman connects residents of New York’s 24th Congressional District to resources and support at the federal level. This is the first webinar Tenney’s office has hosted this year.
