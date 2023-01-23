WASHINGTON D.C. — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has announced that her office will host a webinar discussing the many services it offers to the constituents of New York’s 24th Congressional District.

The webinarwill be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday. It is open to all constituents and will provide a robust overview of federal agencies and offices and the services that the federal government provides for individuals and local municipalities.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1