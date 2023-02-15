MEDINA — Gathered into Zambistro’s in Medina, small business owners and local governmental officials met Monday with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to ask her questions and express their concerns.

Earlier in the day Tenney, R-Canandaigua, had toured the Western New York Energy plant in Medina. Her meet and greet continued to focus on two main points: energy and the economy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1