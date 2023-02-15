MEDINA — Gathered into Zambistro’s in Medina, small business owners and local governmental officials met Monday with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to ask her questions and express their concerns.
Earlier in the day Tenney, R-Canandaigua, had toured the Western New York Energy plant in Medina. Her meet and greet continued to focus on two main points: energy and the economy.
“What’s happening to New York is concerning me,” Tenney said. “I’m a business owner.”
Her family business was started in 1946, and started out as a newspaper and manufacturing facility. She said the media and small business communities have been hit very hard.
Unemployment insurance has had a big impact, especially during the pandemic. A business owner at the gathering recounted being charged unemployment costs while the employee involved was working, and the employee was being charged for working for them.
“It makes it very challenging. There is a lot of effort that goes into fighting these claims,” the business owner said. “I’m curious if there is any oversight happening with the Department of Labor to try to correct some of those issues.”
Tenney said they have the same issues. That a lot of businesses were reaching out saying they had unemployment claims from employees who never filed them.
What they found out is New York State never came to the employer and followed up.
“Basically there was this scheme from an overseas group that figured out how to file all the unemployment claims,” Tenney said. As a result, the employees who were supposedly filing the unemployment claims wasn’t getting the money — the overseas scammers were.
New York state had about $11 billion worth of fraud in wasted unemployment in the pandemic era, Tenney said.
About another $8 billion is owed to the employers because their rates were supposed to be sustained, so they were allowed to charge a higher percentage for the unemployment insurance. The American Rescue Plan which was passed last year was supposed to fill that gap, but Tenney said Gov. Kathy Hochul never used it for that.
“When you have state agencies which are overstressed, those state agencies can’t handle the kind of volume that comes in. And a lot of mistakes get made,” she said. “There is no oversight. There is no way to go back.”
Tenney said while there isn’t much they can do about it from the federal side, there have been discussions in the Ways and Means committee to put a mechanism in place to no longer to give New York subsidies and funding until they update their system.
As for negotiations for the debt ceiling, Tenney said right now the House Ways and Means committee is hoping to get some kind of promise to reduce some of the spending. She said they have some plans in place on Ways and Means that they’re going to present to the Democrats to reduce spending in certain areas.
Tenney said the United States already hit the debt ceiling, but the question now is if they continue to allow it to balloon out of control which causes inflation. Inflation is becoming very painful to a lot of people in the country, and 30 percent of inflation is driven by energy costs.
While the economy is important, Tenney said another huge issue is energy.
“We have some huge obstacles down the road when it comes to New York’s energy policy — actually the national energy policy under the current administration,” she said.
Tenney said the United States can’t just go from a fossil fuel base economy where just 30 to 40 percent is natural gas filling the grid. On the other hand, 3 percent of the energy grid is renewable. If there is a major catastrophe, they need reliable energy.
“We have to have a commonsense mixture of what we can do,” she said.
Tenney said the United States needs growth because Earth’s population is growing, and is so is humanity’s energy needs. The Earth now is home to 8 billion people, and the pressures on everyone for energy is continuing.
Tenney is new to representing this region of New York. After the redistricting following the 2020 census, the southern half of Orleans County, and all of Livingston, Genesee and Wyoming counties, joined eight other counties to make up NY-24.
She said the new NY-24 is the largest agricultural district based on economics in the northeast. As a result it’s significant to the economy of the northeast and really significant to the economy of New York state.
“One of the things I love about New York, and we can revive is that we have some of the richest and best history in the nation,” Tenney said. “You go to other parts of the nation, they don’t have our history. I find it we don’t recognize or celebrate enough of the great things we’ve done for our country and our world. That’s one of my missions as a member of Congress is we put you on the map.”
Additionally, she said she wants to bring people back to New York. Tenney said Albany policies are hurting upstate New York and small business communities. Not only that but the pandemic also hurt many businesses.
Tenney wants to get the country back to true self-governance. She wants every legal citizen to vote in every election. So as a result Tenney said she does her best to be transparent and explain every bill and the reason for her vote in a monthly newsletter people can look through.
“The alternative is authoritarianism and communism,” she said. “I’ve lived in a communism country. I’ve lived in Yugoslavia, which is a beautiful, lovely place. But it was run by the government. There was no incentives, and they collapsed for a number of reasons, but part of it is communism always fails.”