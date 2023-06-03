Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/TNS A school marshal participated in a school safety active shooter training demonstration conducted by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) at Walsh Middle School last summer in in Round Rock. The event demonstrated training given to school police departments to handle active shooter situations and provide information on the school marshal plan, a program that allows staff to carry a firearm on campus. Texas lawmakersÂ’ response to the Uvalde school shooting is to mandate armed personnel on every campus.