PIKE — It’s hard to say which event is the “biggest” at Wyoming County Fair.
The fair’s organizers fill the week with activities, contests and entertainment. That incudes everything from the fair queen contest, to two parades, and the highly-popular tractor pulls.
Another big event will occur this evening with the 54th annual 4-H meat animal auction. It starts 5 p.m. in the dairy arena and typically attracts a packed house.
It’s the capstone of a busy year for the county’s 4-H’ers, who aim to earn top dollar for their beef, swine and lamb. The money typically helps fund future projects, college and more.
It makes for a busy evening, with well-known local businesses among the purchasers.
And besides the auction, the annual garden tractor pull starts 7:30 p.m. in the main area, as competitors put their souped-up lawn tractors to the test against each other.
Three more days of the fair remain after today.
Highlights will include:
n Thursday — Chicken barbecue, 4 to 8 p.m.; draft horse show, 6 p.m.; talent show, 7 p.m.
n Friday — Restored/collectible tractor show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; fish dinner, 4 to 8 p.m.; Part I of the Empire State Pullers sanctioned tractor pull, 7:30 p.m.
n Saturday — Horse pull, 10:30 a.m.; Part II of the Empire State Pullers sanctioned tractor pull, 7:30 p.m.