BATAVIA — The last two decades of Jane Haggett’s band direction and music instruction career have been in Batavia, but that will come to an end in a few weeks.
Haggett said her students have worked hard for her all year and are “beautiful, young adults.” She said her seniors have known about her upcoming retirement. “I’ve always talked about, ‘We’re both going to graduate together and this is going to be a really neat experience,” that we’re both going to be moving on to different things,” she said. “We’re all getting older and we have different challenges. My senior class to me is extra-special, but at the same time, this group of four years after COVID, they have risen to the occasion and I feel like we’re getting back something we had lost for a couple of hears. They have really worked hard.”
Talking about her last spring concert with her Batavia students, which took place Tuesday at the Batavia High School Auditorium, was an emotional thing for Haggett, who said she did not want to leave the kids.
However, she added, it’s time.
“I have 33 years of seven days a week, all day, a lot of nights,” she said. “I wish I could stay there for the kids, but there’s a lot more to it than just teaching music.”
There are a few more musical events ahead for Haggett as an instructor before she officially retires June 30 — the Memorial Day Parade, June competition at Darien Lake, other concerts to get ready for, plus playing at the June 23 Batavia High School graduation.
Superintendent Jason Smith said Haggett’s undying enthusiasm about the students is something he’ll miss.
“When I talked with her a couple of months ago about this process, she said she was going to miss her students the most. She loves music, she loves the music students ...” he said. “That enthusiasm that she has — not necessarily for (just) teaching music, but for teaching in general has been wonderful. I’ve had the opportunity to perform with her a number of times where I’ve known her longer than I’ve been here. I’ve seen her at other venues. My children were band students as well and she does a great job, where she’s had a long, successful career here for sure.”
Smith said he would sum Haggett up in three words for anyone who didn’t know her. The words he chose were, “passionate, enthusiastic and dedicated.”
“I’m the general manager of the Concert Band, so I could always use another flute player in our band ... She’s a wonderful flute player,” he said, looking over at Haggett. “She plays at our church (Resurrection Parish) at times.”
Haggett said since Tuesday night was her last Spring Concert, she planned to thank a lot of people.
“I want to celebrate our seniors. I have family traveling from all over the place to be here tonight, friends from former jobs ...”
Haggett has been teaching for a total of 33 years, 20 of them in the Batavia City School District.
“I started out as a Batavia High School band director, grades 9-12. I taught Concert Band. I had Jazz Band, the worked with the Marching Band. I also had other small ensembles, such as the Saxophone Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Flute Ensemble.”
The brass ensemble became a responsibility for her this year, Haggett said.
Early in her career, she said, she loved the competitive Marching Band and Parade Band.
“That’s what was really my main focus in the first stages of my life,” she said. “It kind of moved into, I also have fallen in love with conducting the pit orchestras here for the past 20 years.”
What was her first day at Batavia like? Haggett noted Batavia music educator Ken Hay’s goal not to leave ensemble behind without having some time for a transition.
“I thought everybody was extremely welcoming. I had a great mentor when I first arrived,” she said. “Ken Hay did not want to leave the ensemble without having some transition time. It worked out really well because I worked really well with him. We became very close friends. It was really through the pageant season that he stayed with me to help me through that and just help transition the students into my teaching.”
Before Batavia, Haggett taught in the Fonda-Fultonville Central School District and Vernon Verona Sherill.
“That (VVS) was my first job and I taught Elementary Band, and then I moved into a 7-12 job at Fonda-Fultonville,” she said. Haggett said she worked with a competitive band while teaching at those places. That was the West Genesee Marching Band in Camillus.
“They’re a nationally ranked marching band. I student-taught there and I was able to continue on in the marching band program for 10 years. It was exciting,” she said.
After she retires June 30, part of her plan is to do more traveling than she’s been able to in the past.
“I’ve never really made time for it,” she said with a laugh. “I will probably be subbing a little bit here and there. I hope to get my NYSMA (New York State School Music Association) certification so I can judge solo festivals at my convenience, play in pit orchestras, stuff like that.”
Smith said music teachers and sports coaches tend to have the same students year after year.
“That’s what makes this position unique. You have opportunities to build, and also with families, too,” he said. “The typical classroom teacher, while they can also do that, it’s more pronounced with a music position.”
Out in the hallway waiting to get into the auditorium before the show was Lauren Hoerbelt, whose three children — Madison, Elise and Abigail Hoerbelt, a senior this year, have been taught by Haggett.
Hoerbelt said she’s glad her kids had Haggett as a music teacher.
“She’s very nurturing ... in the overall way she worked with the kids. Maddie and Elise had her when she taught in the Middle School, so they had her seventh and eighth grade. They were with her for six years,” Lauren Hoerbelt said. “She (Haggett) was committed to excellence. They learned a lot. Maddie picked up the flute in the middle of her senior year and played in the Flute Ensemble. Elise was in the Trumpet Ensemble. Abby’s in the Saxophone Ensemble. Maddie was in the Saxophone Ensemble too.”
Lauren Hoerbelt said Haggett has been a good friend over the years.
Batavia High School 2013 graduate Samantha Mitchell was also waiting for Tuesday’s show to start. She said she started in the music program as a third-grader and played clarinet and saxophone all through high school.
“I was pretty much in everything Jane did. I was in Concert Band, the pit orchestra for the musicals, Jazz Band, Drumline,” Mitchell said. “She’s the one who pushed me to do saxophone, so I could join Jazz Band. She got me into Drumline, too. I learned how to play marimba so I could be in Drumline with everyone, too.”
Mitchell said Haggett was always willing to go above and beyond.
“I also did solo festivals. She was always there to help us get ready for solos and All-County and everything, too. She was always available, even if we just needed somewhere to go for a while, we could just go down and practice.”
High School Principal Paul Kesler said early in the Tuesday night show that he has worked with Haggett over the 18 years he’s been in the district.
“Jane has not only worked with me in a lot of capacities as an elementary teacher in terms of hiring a lot of music teachers that we were able to hire over the years but also, you’ve just been a phenomenal teacher for my daughters, who came through her program as well,” he said at the concert.
Kesler said he wanted to thank Haggett for her tireless efforts on behalf of the district’s music program and her students — “for being the go-to teacher for students over the years, including many of the students who are here tonight.”