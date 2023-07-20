BATAVIA — Some Richmond Avenue residents shared their concerns this summer about the condition of the lawns between the sidewalk and the curb after the street project completed last year. The grass is rocky and hard to mow, they say.
Jim Kustas of 18 Richmond Ave. said the grass wasn’t that bumpy to begin with.
“It was pretty flat and now it’s so bumpy and they dug up a lot of rocks and there’s stones down there,” Kustas said. “They’ve put grass (in) a couple three times. The city has a water truck that they go up and down Main Street and water the plants, They should water it.”
Kustas said his neighbors had the same problem with the lawns between the sidewalk and curb. He estimated the city came out to the property several times last fall.
Gary Lafonde of 16 Richmond Ave. said residents know those lawns are the city’s land, technically, but the residents maintain it. He said he had seeded to try to get grass to grow. He said the city sprayed and came back with soil to try to do something for the lawn.
“This used to be known as a pristine street,” he said. “When you didn’t mow your lawn, they let you know about it.”
Public Works Director Brett Frank said it would probably be a few days before there’s an update.
“I just actually met with the contractor who did the Richmond Avenue-Harvester Avenue project,” Frank said Wednesday. “I’ve got them looking into turf restoration over on Richmond. It’s going to be a couple of days before I hear back from them.”
City Manager Rachael Tabelski said at the end of June that the city has been working on the issue.
“We have been working to replant grass on Richmond in this area as it has been hydro seeded and top soiled twice,” she said. “The grass never took and this could have been due to the dry weather in the past few months. The city will reseed it again, with straw, in an attempt to get the grass to grow.”
Benny Martino of 22 Richmond Ave. said the firm that did the street project on Richmond Avenue would park its equipment overnight on the lawn between the sidewalk and the curb — the city’s land, leaving ruts in the grass. He said he went down to City Hall twice to talk to the city about the lawn.
“I have a lawn mower that I have to sharpen the blade every third time I mow because I keep hitting lumps of dirt,” he said.
“I’ve already done it three times this year,” he said of sharpening the blades. Martino said he would continue mowing to avoid being fined.
“I don’t bother them anymore, because, what’s the sense?,” he said. “Nobody’s interested in it except me, because I have to take care of it and mow it and everything.”
Martino said when he went up to City Hall weeks ago, it was probably no more than a half-hour after he got home before someone came over to his property.
“Two guys were down here from City Hall and walked through it and said, ‘The contractor’s still in the city. We’ll have him come over.’ He didn’t do anything,” he said.
Martino, 82, said he mows the lawn in front of his house, between the sidewalk and curb to avoid being fined.
“There have been people that looked at it, but that’s all that’s ever happened. I gave up. If that’s the way they want to be, that’s the way it is. I could see nothing was going to happen. I’m not really a troublemaker or a complainer. I just went down there (to City Hall) and told them it wasn’t acceptable. I walked out and I left it in their hands.”
Martino said he would keep mowing that lawn and would sharpen the mower’s blades when he needed to do so.