BERGEN — An entrepreneur, researcher, author and strategist who speaks to businesses and associations pulled his RV into the Liberty Pumps parking lot and stopped in to meet with staff.
Dirk Beveridge, founder of UnleashWD, is also the executive producer of a streaming video series featuring wholesalers and distributors, and the work they do. He was at Liberty Pumps Thursday to chat with staff and tour the facility. In April, the business at 7000 Appletree Ave. celebrated its latest expansion, which added about 110,000 square feet.
Beveridge noted Liberty’s beginnings from a one-room building and it’s growth into what it’s become today.
“This beautiful facility. This doesn’t happen by accident. This takes people. It takes commitment. It takes strategy,” he said. “I truly have the easy job. I get to come and hear your stories. I’m excited because I’m going to hear so many stories at Liberty Pumps today. Next time I’m up on stage, in front of ASA (American Supply Association) and everybody else, I’m going to tell them your story — about who you are and what you do, how you do it and why you do it because I know the lessons here are just fantastic.”
Liberty Pumps CEO Robyn Brookhart said Beveridge interviewed Liberty customers for his livestreams.
“I was just really drawn to his energy, his messages. He just has a genuine and curious nature that I really enjoy,” she said. “Not only that, he sees the indisputable value, really ... of distribution throughout our nation.”
Beveridge remembers writing a letter to distributors between the first two weeks and two years after COVID’s impact began to be felt here.
“My purpose in that was to help people lift their eyes toward the horizon and think about what we need to do as a company, yes, but, more importantly, individually, to come out of this stronger than we were. In that letter was the first time I used the words ‘the noble calling of distribution.”
Beveridge said he found out that at that time, wholesale distribution was a $7 trillion economic engine.
“I found that to be noble,” he said. “That $7 trillion creates over six million jobs. I find that to be noble (as well).”
The UnleashWD founder noted Liberty Pumps started with seven employees and now has more than 330.
“Three hundred and thirty jobs have been created by what you do here,” he said. “I find that to be noble.”
The golden thread of all the distribution businesses he’s visited, Beveridge said, is that they are forces for good.
“I see businesses like Liberty Pumps being exactly that — a force for good for what you do for society,” he said. “We can talk about, ‘Would any of us have the life we have without the sewage pumps that we have without the sewage pumps that you ... created. What you create here and bring to society is a force for good.”
Beveridge asked the employees he met with Thursday what they wanted him to see as he went out to tour the facility and talk to Liberty’s employees.
“The connection from person to person — the family culture,,” said Quality Manager Chuck Johnson,
National Sales Manager Mike Carfagno said he wanted Beveridge to see the passion the employees have for each other and what they do.
Chief Financial Officer Dennis Burke said that also comes from the top.
“I think people want to do a good job and see the company succeed,” he said. “They trust that all of us, as owners of the company, They treat people like owners of the company and I think that kind of trickles down to the point where people feel a level of responsibility and want to do well for each other and for the company.”
Four things — inspiration, insight, connectedness and a hug — have been driving Beveridge and his business since around mid-March 2020, when he realized the impact COVID was going to have on the world.
“I still believe, three years later, that our world, our society, our country, still needs those four things,” he said.