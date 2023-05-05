BATAVIA — Six Genesee County Youth Court members are getting ready to move on, graduating from the program this week.
This will be the last summer they participate in Youth Court and the six seniors were honored with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday.
They were among 23 students to participate in Youth Court this year, helping the program here some of the 275 cases that have come before it since it began 15 years ago.
“A lot of these kids standing here have had excellent attendance in Youth Court as well,” Youth Bureau and Youth Court Coordinator Chelsea Elliott said of the graduates. “It’s not just, ‘Are they coming sometimes?’ These kids are pretty much here all the time. I couldn’t have run this program without them.”
Ella Bromsted is a student at Batavia High School and was sworn in as a Youth Court member in January 2019. She mostly played a role as a judge and has been a role model for other members. Bromsted will attend Mercyhurst University in the fall and major international business.
Caris Carlson, a Byron-Bergen student, was also sworn in in January 2019. She has been a Youth Court chief judge, a role in which she explains to respondents the disposition of their cases, hoping to make a real impact on their lives. Carlson plans to major in environmental science at Genesee Community College and enroll there this fall.
Katelynn Everett of Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School has been a Youth Court member since her January 2021 swearing in. She has been a defense attorney and judge. Her plans are to attend Hiram College this fall to study neuroscience.
Libby Piper of Byron-Bergen was sworn in as a Youth Court member in January 2019 and has mainly played a role as judge and defense attorney. She will attend SUNY Stony Brook and major in Spanish.
Matthew Tanner of Byron-Bergen has been involved in many roles since being sworn in as a Youth Court member in January 2019. He says he really enjoyed being a prosecutor. Tanner will pursue a dual major in political science and journalism at Lipscomb University.
Avalin Tomidy is a student at Notre Dame High School who was sworn in as a Youth Court member in January 2019. She will attend The Honors College and major in biology.
“I’m going to miss you guys so much. Thank you for all the time you’ve dedicated to our program,” Elliott said, looking at the graduating seniors. “I hope some of you stay on as advisors to help our newbies and I’ll always be here when you need me.”
The theme of this year’s Law Day, a day traditionally celebrated on May 1, is designed to shed light on how new laws protect liberties and on the process by which the legal system tries to achieve justice. Elliott said this year’s theme was “Cornerstone of Democracy: Civility and Collaboration.”
The Youth Court began in Genesee County in January 2008. The Youth Bureau coordinates this program with support from the county Department of Social Services,
“Our hope for this program is that the youth who come before our members really learn from their mistake ...” Elliott said. “We hope they come here, they say, ‘I don’t want to get in trouble again and then they don’t end up across the street at Family Court or anywhere else in our criminal justice system.”
Elliott noted Youth Court proceedings are confidential.
“Any youth that comes through our program, our kids are sworn in that they cannot talk about that case outside of court,” she said. “They take it very seriously. I’m sure a lot of our parents here know that.”
Even if a parent asks what happened at Youth Court that night, a student isn’t allowed to say anything. The parents had a chance to see how the program operates through Tuesday evening’s mock trial, involving a respondent who had pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and criminal trespass. As parents watched, Youth Court members disposed of the case and attorneys called witnesses and asked questions to provide a better understanding of the case.