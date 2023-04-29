BERGEN — Amy Youngs and her family had seen some of the Liberty Pumps plant as part of Thursday’s celebration, but had more to see before the event ended.
“My son showed us quite a bit,” Amy Youngs said while sitting at a table with her father, Charles Oathout and his friend, June VanAmburg. Her son, Kyle Youngs, is a purchasing engineer with Liberty Pumps, which takes up over 300,000 square feet of manufacturing park space on Apple Tree Acres.
“We saw where he worked. He took us to where the products are displayed. He showed us different products and how they worked. Then, we started in the machining area, the machine shop. Then, we came down here to watch this,” Amy Youngs said of the main presentations in the celebration. We’re going to go back to look at a little bit more. We want to see some of the product demonstrations.”
The group said it was impressed with what it saw on the evening the company celebrated the completion of its latest expansion,
The link building manufacturing space and the materials center are the newest additions to the well-known sump, effluent and sewage pump manufacturer in the Apple Tree Acres manufacturing park, adding about 110,000 square feet to the company’s size.
President and CEO Robyn Brookhart said the latest expansion — the third one Liberty Pumps has completed since 2000 — took about 18 months to finish. She said the last expansion took place in 2016.
“At that time, it literally felt like we had a sea of space that was going to meet our needs for a very long time — certainly longer than seven years,” Brookhart said. “But, as we introduced new products and expanded existing lines, and have been ultra-fortunate to experience steady, solid growth, our building was busting at the seams.”
The company put together a building expansion team and planning began, she told the guests who attended Thursday night’s event.
“Here we are, 18 months later, in this beautiful and seemingly enormous new space — a space that came to be thanks to several talented construction partners ...”
The product displays were part of the area most recently added.
“We went through the machine shops. We spent a lot of time in here — product display, training center, sales and marketing wing,” he said.
Kyle Youngs described the link building as a “catch-all area for now” and said it will eventually be used for manufacturing.
“The new area,that’s all raw material storage,” he said, pointing up at one end of the building.
