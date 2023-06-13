HOLLEY — This is how the introductions went:
“Hi! My name is Desmond.”
“Hi. My name is Sadie.”
And with that, off they went to explore Holley Falls Friday morning.
Third-grade students from Holley Elementary and Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School 10 in Rochester met for the first time at Holley Falls.
The students have been “pen pals” this year after having two “get to know you” meetings through Zoom. Once students were paired they spent the year writing and mailing letters to each other.
“The kids absolutely loved writing letters to each other,” said Holley teacher Hayley Cerasuolo. “They really enjoyed sharing their favorite things and learning how much they have in common. They were so excited to get their letters and write back to their pen pals. I am so glad we had the opportunity to participate.”
The students spent the day getting to know each other, playing kickball and eating “garbage plates” from Jimmy Z’s Plates and Shakes in Brockport.
Desmond Lumpkins, 8, of Rochester and Sadie Tinkous, 9, of Holley were both excited to meet.
“It was really fun,” Sadie said. “He’s nice. We’re going to keep writing to each other.”
Desmond said he loved coming to visit Holley Falls.
“I’ve been to Buffalo but I’ve never been here,” he said. “I got to touch the water.”
Holley Superintendent Brian Bartalo said this was the first time the school has participated in such a program.
“It’s been a great learning experience for everyone,” he said. “The kids are so excited. We hope to be able to do this activity again in the future.”