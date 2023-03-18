ALBION — A Medina man will join two of his brothers in state prison after he was sentenced Wednesday for punching a woman in the face, causing serious injuries.
Patrick D. Casanova, 29, was sentenced in Orleans County Court to two to four years in prison for second-degree assault.
Casanova punched the woman Aug. 11 and broke bones in her face. The woman was the mother of his brother’s child.
Casanova was on post-release supervision after serving three years of a four-year term for criminal possession of a weapon. He was convicted of firing a gun into the ceiling of a bar in Medina in 2017.
Casanova’s brothers were sentenced to state prison terms in January.
Isaiah Casanova, 22, was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison as a second-felony offender.
He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon for having a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in August 2022.
Quincy Casanova, 25, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for violating probation and attempted assault.
The assault charge came from a brawl that involved Isaiah, Patrick and another brother in August.
Patrick Casanova fled from police after punching the mother of Quincy’s child.
Police said Quincy was searching for him when he began arguing with another brother. Isaiah stepped in and was stabbed in the eye by Quincy.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.