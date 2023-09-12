Representatives of the Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post 332 followed a timeline in Monday morning’s remembrance that hit four timelines from 22 years ago.
The first time post Adjutant Jim Neider spoke was at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The ceremony stopped, then continued when it was 9:03 a.m., the time the second tower was hit. Neider and Post 332 paused the ceremony until 9:37 and 10:03, when the Pentagon was hit and Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania, respectively.
The sneak attack on U.S. soil on Sept. 11, 2001 was only the second one in its history, Neider said. But it was different than the previous one — the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
“The Pearl Harbor attack was carried out by a sovereign nation. It was a conventional military assault on mostly military targets, Neider said. “It was an event never before inflicted upon our country.”
Still, in 1941, the American people knew who the enemy was, the adjutant said.
“9/11 was different — more sinister, more inherent evil,” Neider said. “The intent was not some complex military exercise. It was carried out using just a dozen or so terrorists, using civilian aircraft as their primary weapon, aimed against primarily civilian targets.”
Since the U.S. was not under attack from a sovereign nation, people did not know what to do with their anger or rage, he said.
“Who were these people? Why did they attack us? No one could explain,” Neider said. “No one could explain the reasons behind this monster deed. It was an assault against everything we, as a nation, stood for; everything that we believed in; everything we held dear.”
The War on Terror has no rules or guidelines.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Road Patrol Brian Frieday said the phrase “Never forget,” applies to Sept. 11, 2001.
“Everybody says, ‘Do you remember where you were when it happened?’ I remember, I was coming off a midnight shift and had worked overtime for about an hour and a half,” Frieday said. “I came out, got in my car and they were talking about the first plane that hit. I was in the car listening to the radio at the time, which was a sports station. They were devoted to what was going on at the towers at the time, before the Pentagon and Flight 93 happened.”
Frieday said he was driving home and heard the plane had hit the second tower. When he got home, the Pentagon had gotten hit.
“I ended up staying up for quite a while, getting a little bit of sleep, but going in that night and talking amongst everybody at work,” he said. “Nothing like it and hopefully never see anything like it again.”
Frieday said the American Legion invited county Sheriff’s Office representatives to come out for the commemoration along with the city Police Department and Fire Department representatives, and the New York State Police.
“We weren’t personally there at New York City when it happened, but there are brothers and sisters we remember among the police, the fire, other rescue personnel that were there, lost their lives.”
The people who there and survived should also be remembered.
Batavia City Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Camp was a student at Attica Central School the day the attacks happened. He was getting his senior year photos taken that day, Camp recalled.
“In between getting photographs, we had the news playing. The news was on and I was watching a lot of it,” he said. “Just like everything else, it was all over the media. It was everything everybody talked about for such a long time.”
Camp, who was there for the ceremony with Officer Megan Crossett, said they were there to commemorate the events of Sept. 11, 2001 and pay respects to those who lost their lives 22 years ago.
Across the city, not far from the New York State Veterans Home, a remembrance took place Monday morning as well.
“Twenty-two years ago, our world was forever changed during these attacks as we painfully watched the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City tragically reduced to ruins,” said Associate Director of the Western New York Healthcare System Royce Calhoun. “This flag garden memorial serves as a tribute to those who perished, a homage to the bravery of the first responders and a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.”
Batavia City Councilmember-At-Large Bob Bialkowski said the VA facility is staffed by a superb group of dedicated professionals and caring volunteers, and extended his heartfelt gratitude to all of them.
Bialkowski called the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks a stab in the heart to all of us and a wake-up call.
“Our country is hated by over half the world because we are a free people. Freedom is the enemy of evil and the evil people of the world will always be plotting against us to enslave us to their will,” Bialkowski said.
State Sen. George Borrello said 22 years feels like yesterday.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been so long and so much has happened,” he said. “What I fear is, I fear that our children don’t have the same experience so many of us had, understanding that our nation was under attack. The homeland was under attack. In those days following, as scary as they were, we saw our nation come together. We saw the acts of courage, bravery, love. I remember those things, but so many of our young people don’t understand what happened that day.”