BATAVIA — Three people were arrested and jailed after an investigation into multiple reports of gunfire late Wednesday night, including shots fired as police were searching the area.
Officers were called to an area near Washington Avenue and Willow Street at 11:22 p.m. and found evidence at the intersection leading them to believe shots had been fired.
As officers were searching the area for suspects more shots were heard, this time coming from Dellinger Avenue. Officers found more shell casings on Dellinger.
Police looked at footage from cameras on utility poles and got a description of the vehicle. An alert was sent out to other police agencies.
About two hours after the initial report of shots fired, police saw four people walking at Chase Park and North Spruce Street. The four were taken into custody.
All four were taken to a parking lot on East Main Street, where the car was found.
One of the four was released. The other three: Tmario H. Ayala, 20, Bryson R. Gentile, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, all were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies.
The gun charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
Ayala and Gentile were arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
The teen was jailed with bail set at $50,000.
Police also discovered that a house on Dellinger had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured.
The City of Batavia Police Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Fire Department, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center.
The Department also would like to thank the citizens that provided information that aided in bringing the case to a quick conclusion. If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact the City of Batavia Police Detective Bureau at (585) 345-6444 or by submitting a tip at bataviapolice.org.